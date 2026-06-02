TommyInnit is once again getting people talking online. But this time, it isn't because of a Minecraft stream or some creator beef. The popular YouTuber recently revealed that he's planning to delete his X account, and the announcement quickly got a lot of reactions from fans. The update came on June 1, 2026, when TommyInnit posted that he would be deleting his X accounts in 48 hours. He said he simply doesn't enjoy being on the platform anymore and honestly hasn't liked it for a long time. Along with that, he asked followers to keep up with him on Instagram if they still wanted updates from him.

Why TommyInnit wants to leave X

According to TommyInnit, the reason behind the decision is pretty straightforward. In his post, he explained that he doesn't like using X anymore and hasn't enjoyed the platform in ages. Instead of staying active there, he told fans that Instagram would be the place to find him moving forward.

The post got a lot of attention almost immediately. Hundreds of people jumped into the replies, sharing their thoughts about whether deleting the account was actually a good idea.

Fans weren't all on the same page

Some followers supported TommyInnit's decision and said he should use whatever platform makes him comfortable. But plenty of others felt deleting the account completely wasn't necessary.

A few users warned him that somebody else could grab his username later and pretend to be him. Others pointed out that years of tweets, memories, and viral moments would be gone forever if the account disappeared. Some fans even suggested that he should just stop posting instead of deleting everything.

Not everybody was being nice about it either. YouTuber TheMisterEpic criticized TommyInnit's announcement and called it "performative." He argued that if Tommy really wanted to leave X, he could simply stop using it without announcing it beforehand.

TommyInnit has had some big moments on X before

For many fans, the announcement was surprising because some of TommyInnit's most viral moments happened on the platform. One of the biggest examples came back in October 2024 when he got into a public feud with Logan Paul.

The situation started after TommyInnit criticized Logan Paul for promoting Prime Hydration during a Gaza conflict-related segment on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. Things got bigger when Logan Paul shared private messages between the two online. Logan claimed that TommyInnit acted differently in private than he did publicly.

TommyInnit responded by questioning why Logan was posting private messages that were friendly in nature. The exchange quickly spread across social media and became one of the biggest creator arguments at the time.