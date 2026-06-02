After talking about it for months on podcasts and streams, Twitch creator Nmplol has shared a major update on his divorce from Malena Tudi. According to the streamer, the long-running legal process is now at its final stage, and there may not be much left to settle.

The update came during the 45th episode of the Punching Down Podcast, where Nick opened up about the situation and explained why the process had taken much longer than he expected. While discussing the topic with fellow creators, he suggested that by the time the episode becomes public, the divorce could already be officially finished.

Nmplol says the divorce process dragged on longer than expected

During the conversation, Nmplol explained that he and Malena had recently attended what he described as the final meeting related to the case. He also mentioned that he felt comfortable talking about the situation now and appeared optimistic that things were finally reaching the finish line.

According to Nick, the case could have wrapped up around two months earlier. He said the delay happened after the trial phase when both sides had to work on a divorce decree document outlining different parts of the agreement.

Why the process reportedly took extra time

Nmplol explained that each side prepared its own version of the divorce decree. He said several meetings were held while trying to finalize the document, but both parties struggled to come to an agreement.

As a result, discussions continued for weeks longer than he expected. During the podcast, he described the process as frustrating and said that the inability to reach common ground was what kept pushing the timeline further back.

The final paperwork has been submitted, says Nmplol

Later in the discussion, the OTK member shared what he called the biggest update so far. According to him, the paperwork was completed the day before the podcast episode was filmed.

Nick said that both sides had now submitted a single divorce decree and that the document had already been signed by his side as well as Malena's side. At this point, he explained, the only thing left is approval from the judge.

What happens next in the case?

Based on Nmplol's explanation, the legal process is now waiting on a final signature from the judge. Once that happens, he said the divorce will officially be done.

The streamer sounded relieved while talking about the update and said there was no more debating left to do. After months of court proceedings, meetings, and negotiations, he believes the case is finally nearing its conclusion.