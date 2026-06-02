Kai Cenat fans might want to keep an eye on social media because Streamer University is officially making a comeback. On June 1, 2026, content group AMP dropped a short teaser on X that immediately got people talking. The six-second clip didn't reveal much, but it did confirm one big thing: Streamer University is returning and it's already looking for a new batch of students.

The announcement quickly sparked excitement across the streaming community. While Kai Cenat himself didn't make a separate post about it, fans flooded social media with predictions about when applications could open and when the next season might actually happen. For many aspiring creators, Streamer University has become one of the most talked-about opportunities in online content creation, making AMP's latest announcement a pretty big deal.

AMP confirms Streamer University 2 is on the way

The update came directly from AMP through a post on X. Alongside a short teaser video, the organization shared a simple message saying that Streamer University 2 is coming.

The video also mentioned that the program is currently searching for new students. Even though no official dates, applications, or trailers were released, the announcement was enough to get fans speculating about what's coming next.

Streamer University is a weekend-long event created for aspiring streamers and content creators. The program gives participants a chance to collaborate with Kai Cenat and several well-known internet personalities.

The first edition launched on May 22, 2025. That event featured 120 students and 17 professors, making it one of the biggest creator-focused events in the streaming space.

Fans are already predicting application dates and launch plans

Not long after AMP's announcement, social media users started sharing their own theories about when more details could arrive.

Some fans believe applications and an official trailer could be released within the next couple of weeks. Others think Kai Cenat's return to streaming could be tied to a bigger announcement regarding Streamer University 2.

There were also community members trying to guess the event's schedule. Some speculated that the program could become part of AMP's summer plans, while others suggested it might take place later in August.

A few fans were surprised that Kai didn't personally announce the news through a livestream, with some saying the reveal could have generated even more excitement if it happened during a stream.

Kai Cenat previously said season 2 would be even "crazier"

Although the latest teaser is the first major update in months, Streamer University 2 has actually been in development for quite some time.

Back in September 2025, a clip from Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 livestream went viral after he confirmed that the second edition was officially in the works.

During a September 1 livestream with Tylil James, Kai told viewers that if they thought the first Streamer University was crazy, the 2026 version would be even bigger. He repeatedly teased that the upcoming season would surpass what fans saw during the original event.

For now, AMP has only confirmed that Streamer University 2 is coming. But judging by the reactions online, fans are already counting down the days until applications finally open.