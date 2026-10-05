Daniel Alfredsson has at long last given the reason why he decided to quit the Ottawa Senators franchise and join the ranks of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a move that seems quite odd despite being involved in the Battle of Ontario. This Hall of Famer played 17 seasons for Ottawa in the NHL and was part of the coaching team of the Senators for three years after that. However, this year he took up a position as an associate coach for Toronto alongside Jim Hiller. Ahead of the game between these two teams, Alfredsson has come clean about the reason behind his decision.

Why did Daniel Alfredsson decide to join the Maple Leafs?

Alfredsson had other motives other than having the chance to take up another coaching position in Toronto. He was more concerned with whether it was worthwhile for him to leave Ottawa in his quest for growth. Having started his coaching career with the Senators, Alfredsson felt that he needed to experience other things to be a better coach.

“At first I wasn't sure … can I do this?” Alfredsson said.

That decision was crucial, as Alfredsson had not just made a career move. Ottawa was the place where he created his legacy by becoming the all-time leading scorer for that franchise before coming back as a coach. Switching allegiance to Toronto meant teaming up with the rival franchise.

The tipping point came in conversations with leaders from Toronto, including Mats Sundin and Hiller. The faith Sundin had in the project helped convince Alfredsson that the move was worth the awkwardness.

“You gotta experience different situations and different scenarios,” Alfredsson said. “That's where it went in my head, ‘How can I evolve and get better as a coach?'”

This explanation makes the move make more sense. Alfredsson was not deserting Ottawa; he was testing his limits by going to a new place.

How has Alfredsson been received in Toronto?

The response to Alfredsson in Toronto has also been rather surprising, as compared to Alfredsson's expectations. In the time of the Battle of Ontario, Alfredsson was one of the Leafs' arch-enemies. His feud with Darcy Tucker and general animosity with Toronto have made him a rather strange choice for the team.

But the hostility has largely disappeared.

There was hearty applause from Toronto fans when Alfredsson was introduced during the opening night of the team. In fact, he met some of his old opponents during the alumni golf tournament of the Leafs. Indeed, his bond with Tucker went far beyond the old playoffs rivalry. “We kissed and made up,” Alfredsson joked.

He has also been surprised by how warmly Toronto fans have treated him away from the rink. “I thought I would be more incognito in the city, but some of them still remember my face,” he said.

Perhaps this might just be the best indicator that Alfredsson has already gone from being a “rivalry story” to a “coaching story.” Ultimately, the challenge for Alfredsson will be whether he can use his experience to benefit Toronto as their coach, especially after their extensive offseason rebuild.