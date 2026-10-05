Every great hockey career ends with a goodbye, and the good ones always arrive too soon. For two decades Alex Ovechkin has parked in the left circle, fired one-timers, and kept scoring. On Monday morning, he told his teammates that the end is finally coming.

The Washington Capitals captain delivered the news in the locker room before the team shared the video with the world. This will be his 22nd NHL season, and it will be his last. He is 41 years old and owns the all-time goals record with 929.

Alex Ovechkin Chose His Locker Room First

The timing is hard to ignore. The Capitals narrowly missed the playoffs last spring and then spent the summer building a much deeper forward group around their captain. Ovechkin signed a one-year deal in July, and now he has put an end date on the whole thing.

Ovechkin said it was important to his family that his teammates heard the news first. The Associated Press reported that the Capitals posted a video of the address, and the tone was plain. There was no stage. The NHL's all-time goals leader just told his team how it would end.

"It's sad, but it is what it is," Ovechkin said. He did not dwell there for long. "It's hard, but let's enjoy it and let's do some special things this year," Ovechkin said. The message was honest about the loss and clear about the job still ahead.

"We have an unbelievable team this year," Ovechkin said. "Let's make the playoffs, let's have fun and enjoy the moment because times fly," Ovechkin said. He spoke to the whole room, but he also had a message for the younger players about how quickly time moves.

The Roster Is Built to Win Now

The front office spent the summer making the roster harder to play against. The Capitals landed Alex Tuch from the Buffalo Sabres and Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues. They also added forward Boone Jenner and defenseman Vincent Desharnais. Ovechkin signed his one-year deal right after those moves.

Coach Spencer Carbery said the offseason moves lifted the mood around the team. "I think with the additions, there's a lot of excitement and optimism around our team, and now it's on us to go out there and deliver," Carbery said. That tone fits a team after a near miss.

Ovechkin has been just as bold about the roster. "When you look at our roster, it's a Stanley Cup contender," Ovechkin said in July. He captained the Capitals to their only championship in 2018 and now wants a second ring. Ryan Leonard's 20-goal rookie year adds scoring help.

Ovechkin already passed Wayne Gretzky for the most regular season goals in April 2025. One Gretzky mark is still within reach. Counting the playoffs, Ovechkin is about 10 goals shy of Gretzky's combined total. A normal season for him should clear that number with room to spare.

The rest of his résumé is already stacked. He has 929 goals, 331 on the power play, 141 game winners, and 27 overtime goals. He scored 52 as a rookie in 2005-06 and won the Calder Trophy. Last season he still found the net 32 times.

Last season he averaged 17 minutes and 27 seconds a night, including 4 minutes and 29 seconds on the power play. That time with the man advantage is where the one-timer still does damage. His one-year deal carries a $4.25 million cap hit and can reach $9 million through bonuses.

Announcing Early Was the Right Call

The timing helps everyone involved. Last spring the Capitals waited until July for an answer, and the roster plan hung on a decision only one man could make. This time the answer comes at the start of the season. Teammates and fans both know the clock now.

The risk is a season of farewells that pulls attention from the games. Every road building will want to say goodbye, and that can get heavy. A deeper lineup softens the load. With Tuch and Kyrou in the top six, Ovechkin can play a smaller role beside Dylan Strome.

The real test comes in April. Washington narrowly missed the playoffs last season, and a farewell year means little if the team is gone by spring. Ovechkin set the right bar himself when he asked his teammates to make the playoffs. If they deliver, the farewell will feel earned.