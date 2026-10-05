Alex Ovechkin has confirmed that the 2026-27 season will be his last in the NHL. Now, Evgeni Malkin has added an unexpected twist to the retirement conversation. Asked about Ovechkin's decision on Monday, Malkin praised what his longtime rival has achieved, but one part of his answer stood out. “Maybe it's my last year, too,” the Penguins forward said. Malkin has not announced his retirement, but the comment immediately raises questions about his own future. Sidney Crosby also shared his thoughts on Ovechkin's decision.

Evgeni Malkin Hints At His Own Retirement After Alex Ovechkin News

Malkin's own future has been less certain. He has previously left open the possibility of playing beyond this season, with his health and performance likely to play a role in that decision.

“I mean, he's done everything,” Malkin said. “He's played like, for 22 years. It's not easy, same like myself. Maybe it's my last year, too. I still love this game, but again, it's not easy to play every game, every night. It's hard, because he's like legend, fans love him.”

Malkin also hopes Ovechkin stays healthy, scores plenty of goals and enjoys his final season. He remembered taking photos with Ovechkin last season when there was still a chance the Capitals star could retire. This time, Malkin expects they will take those pictures again, knowing Ovechkin's decision is final.

Ovechkin was selected first overall by Washington in 2004, while Pittsburgh took Malkin with the second pick. Their careers have included playoff battles, major awards and plenty of competition.

There have also been personal ups and downs. Over time, though, their relationship has moved toward mutual respect. Malkin and Crosby even gifted Ovechkin a Rolex after he broke the NHL's all-time goals record in 2025.

Sidney Crosby Reacts to Ovechkin's Retirement

Crosby also spoke about Ovechkin's announcement and said he was glad the Capitals captain could make the decision rather than face retirement questions throughout the season.

“Enjoy playing and focus on hockey,” Crosby said.

The Penguins captain also looked back at how their careers were compared from the beginning. Their rivalry was intense, but years of competing against each other eventually helped build a friendship.

“I think over the years, obviously, I've developed a friendship with him. I have a ton of respect for him,” Crosby said. “If you play against someone that long and you're compared to each other enough, I think that's something that builds over time.”

Ovechkin and Crosby will meet again during the season. Malkin, meanwhile, has his own decision to make after this season.

