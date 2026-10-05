Suddenly, Mikey Eyssimont has turned out to be someone to watch for the Edmonton Oilers. Boston put the 30-year-old forward on waivers on Sunday, and Elliotte Friedman, an NHL insider, has already noted Edmonton as the team interested in the player. The Oilers are currently having some injuries in their forward line; for instance, Zach Hyman. The forward Savoie started his NHL career injured. In addition to that, Edmonton is considering trading away a depth defenseman in return for a forward.

Why are the Oilers interested in Mikey Eyssimont?

The reasoning is rather clear since it looks like Edmonton is seeking precisely such a kind of player as Eyssimont.

At first, Friedman pointed out that the Oilers are seeking to make a lateral trade due to some injuries to their players on both sides of the team.

"The Oilers have a lot of D and some forward injuries. They have explored a lateral trade — maybe a defenceman for a forward," Friedman said via Sportsnet. "Their forwards are not out long-term, so it's not like they're panicked to do it. But if there is a lateral D-for-forward move they can make with their depth players, they will look at it."

This description suits Eyssimont perfectly since he has put up eight goals and 10 assists in 56 games for Boston last season and has played 269 NHL games in total. Besides, Eyssimont is known as a physical player.

What would Mikey Eyssimont bring to Edmonton?

Friedman's latest update made the connection even more direct.

"They are looking for depth forwards," Friedman said on the October 5th episode. "They've got a lot of banged-up guys. Savoie entered the season hurt, now you can add that Hyman is hurt. Other guys have been hurt. So I know they are looking at someone like an Eyssimont. So, depending on the contract situation, we'd see how they felt."

This is the contract that makes him appealing. Eyssimont has a cap hit of $1.45 million and is in the last year of his contract, making him a low-risk, short-term solution to bolstering forward depth for Edmonton. Without any financial risk or long-term commitments, the Oilers would be able to fill an immediate need on their roster.

It's also worth noting that Boston put him on waivers to make room for Matt Poitras to potentially return, and not because Eyssimont was no longer usable. He earned his way onto the opening night roster after an impressive training camp, but sat out Boston's first three games as a healthy scratch.

That makes him an interesting target for Edmonton. He wouldn't be a big-name signing, but he would offer the Oilers experience at a reasonable price point.