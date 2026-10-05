The way Elias Pettersson began the 2026-27 season might give the Vancouver Canucks pause when considering trading him. The 27-year-old centre already has five points in three games this season, including a three-point effort against Edmonton, in addition to adding more physicality to his game. This represents a significant turnaround from the previous two seasons and trade rumours that surrounded him. Last season, the Canucks chose to retain Pettersson despite his hefty salary and lack of trade partners.

Why could Elias Pettersson's hot start change his trade value?

For Pettersson, the games at the beginning of the season carried a lot of weight. In 2022-23, he was able to score 102 points, and in the following season, 89 points, but the numbers dropped drastically to 51 points in 74 games during the previous season. The biggest problem lies in the fact that Pettersson's annual cap hit is $11.6 million. Additionally, he possesses a no movement clause.

Thus far, however, Pettersson has provided the Canucks with a better tale to tell. He has scored two goals and had three assists in three games, and there is more teeth to his entire game. NHL.com referenced his 16 hits over a span of two games, which shows that his contributions have not been limited to goal-scoring alone. The Canucks have also found themselves scoring 17 goals over the span of three games.

However, it is important not to overthink three matches. The only thing that Pettersson has to do in order for worries about his recent performance to vanish is maintain this form over a prolonged period of time. However, the more successful the game, the more easily the contract can be signed by another club.

Could the Canucks actually trade Pettersson this season?

There is still the chance of it happening even though it doesn't seem like it is going to happen any time soon. The Canuck source Rick Dhaliwal claims that Pittsburgh has a little bit of interest in Pettersson. He has also claimed that there hasn't been any requests from Vancouver to have the centre waive his no movement clause.

In the case of Vancouver, the financial aspect remains the major challenge. Pettersson is under contract until 2031-32 with a cap hit of $11.6 million. The Canucks will need to receive something that makes sense but at the same time, figure out how to deal with the dollars in question.

Perhaps waiting for now will suit Vancouver best rather than making any hasty decisions. In case Pettersson continues to produce in those first 20 or 30 games, then it will not be perceived as so risky by the team which takes this player from Vancouver. They will be getting the experienced centre who demonstrates that recent poor performance does not matter for future prospects.

A hot start did not make the decision on trades a must. It only altered the discussion. Perhaps for Canucks, that was the best result of all.