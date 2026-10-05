Brad Marchand returned to the Florida Panthers lineup after spending months away from the game. Marchand last played on March 6 before a lower-body injury ended his season early. He later had surgery in August, and the Panthers initially expected him to return in November at the earliest. Instead, the forward was back against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Marchand scored late in the third period to tie the game and send it to overtime. Florida eventually lost 3-2, but Marchand gave the Panthers a needed boost after captain Aleksander Barkov was placed on long-term injured reserve.

Brad Marchand Scores In His Return for Florida Panthers

Marchand played 13:10 in his first game back and finished with three shots on goal. His late goal gave Florida a chance to win after the Ducks had taken the lead.

Marchand admitted that returning to an NHL game after such a long layoff was a big adjustment. He described the experience as a “rude awakening” because of the speed and intensity of the game.

Marchand played 13:10 in his first game back and finished with three shots on goal. His late goal gave Florida a chance to win after the Ducks had taken the lead.

Marchand admitted that returning to an NHL game after such a long layoff was a big adjustment. He described the experience as a “rude awakening” because of the speed and intensity of the game.

“The speed of the game and the intensity definitely ramped up at times, but it was great to be back out there,” Marchand said after the game.

He added that his timing and conditioning will need some work after being away for almost seven months.

“It's going to take some time to get the timing and everything back, and conditioning back, but it was incredible being back out there and being part of the team again.”

Marchand Joins Sam Reinhart and Brady Tkachuk

With Aleksander Barkov on long-term injured reserve, Marchand moved onto a line with Sam Reinhart and Brady Tkachuk. Reinhart shifted to center, a position he played during his time with the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida coach Paul Maurice liked what he saw from the new combination.

“When he touches the puck, something is happening,” Maurice said. “He's really competitive, as they learned. He's an unusual player, and as his linemates get more comfortable with him, they'll be able to do some things.”

Marchand also believes the line can become better once he gets back to full speed.

“The potential is there for sure. They are both incredible players, make good plays,” he said.

Marchand Gives Florida Panthers a Boost Without Barkov

Marchand's return comes at an important time for Florida. Barkov is expected to miss at least the next three weeks after suffering a left leg injury against the San Jose Sharks and being placed on LTIR.

The Panthers have now gone to overtime in each of their first three games, with Marchand's goal helping them earn another point against Anaheim.

Florida will finish its four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.