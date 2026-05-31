The news broke on Saturday morning. Dennis Hull, former Chicago Blackhawks forward and younger brother of Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, had passed away at 81. His nephew Bart Hull confirmed the death on social media before the Blackhawks released an official statement from chairman Danny Wirtz. No cause of death was provided and the family asked for privacy. Wirtz's words captured the man as much as the player. "Dennis was as dominant on the ice as he was beloved off it. He often drew on his sharp wit and sense of humor to keep the locker room loose, while his warmth and humility made everyone he met feel welcome."

The Career That Defined Him

Born in Point Anne, Ontario, Dennis Hull grew up in the shadow of older brother Bobby, who earned the nickname "The Golden Jet" and became one of the most celebrated players in hockey history. Dennis earned his own nickname, "The Silver Jet," and built a career worthy of the reference.

He made his NHL debut with Chicago in 1964-65 and spent 13 seasons in a Blackhawks jersey. He appeared in five All-Star Games, including four consecutive selections from 1970-71 through 1973-74, and was named a second-team NHL All-Star in 1972-73 after posting 90 points, which tied for the team lead and ranked 11th in the entire league that season.

Across 959 regular-season games he recorded 303 goals and 351 assists for 654 career points. He was part of three Blackhawks teams that reached the Stanley Cup Final, in 1965, 1971 and 1973, though Chicago did not win the Cup during his time there. He finished his career with one season at the Detroit Red Wings in 1977-78 before retiring.

The 1972 Summit Series And Life After Hockey

The moment that stands apart came in September 1972. Hull was part of Team Canada for the Summit Series against the Soviet Union, one of the most defining events in the history of international hockey. Canada trailed the series going into the final two games and came back to win, with Hull contributing throughout.

Long after his playing days ended, he became a popular public speaker across Canada, known for the dry humour Wirtz described in his statement. Bobby Hull died in January 2023 at 84. Dennis followed his older brother by three and a half years.