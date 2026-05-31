Put Aleksander Barkov's 2025-26 season in one sentence and it reads like a bad joke. He showed up to training camp, went one-on-one in the first proper practice, fell awkwardly, and tore his ACL and MCL before the season had technically started. He spent the next eight months rehabbing. Florida missed the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in four years. And then, at the end of it all, he won the Selke Trophy anyway. His net worth sits at around $35 million in 2026. The $80 million contract underneath it tells you most of what you need to know about how this league values the best two-way centre of his generation.

The Contract That Defines His Value

Born on September 2, 1995, in Tampere, Finland, Barkov grew up playing for Tappara in Liiga before the Florida Panthers selected him second overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. He scored on his NHL debut at 18, the youngest player to do so since 1943, and the franchise has never once questioned the investment since.

His first contract was a three-year entry deal worth $10.7 million. That was followed by a six-year extension in January 2016 worth $35.4 million, locking him in at $5.9 million per year. Then came the deal that sits at the centre of this story. In October 2021, Barkov signed an eight-year, $80 million extension with Florida carrying a $10 million cap hit annually, fully guaranteed, running through the 2029-30 season. The contract includes a full no-trade clause through 2027. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2030 at 34 years old. By the time it expires, his career salary from NHL contracts alone will exceed $126 million.

His actual cash earnings are front-loaded. Through the 2025-26 season, his cumulative cash from the current contract sits at $47.6 million, combining base salary and signing bonus payments.

Three Selke Trophies And A Season Lost

Barkov won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward in 2020-21, then again in 2023-24, and for a third time following the 2024-25 season, when he recorded 71 points in 67 regular-season games before adding six goals and 16 assists in the playoffs as Florida won back-to-back Stanley Cups. He became the first European player to captain a team to multiple Stanley Cup championships, having previously become the first Finnish-born captain to lift the Cup in 2023.

Then, on the first day of 2025-26 training camp, he tore his right ACL and MCL going one-on-one against a teammate and underwent surgery the following day. The Panthers confirmed a seven-to-nine month recovery timeline. He missed every regular-season game. Coach Paul Maurice said simply: "There isn't a next man to fill Barky's skates."