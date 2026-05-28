The news broke on Thursday afternoon, and it broke quickly. The NHL Alumni Association posted on social media to confirm that Claude Lemieux, one of the most decorated and divisive players of his generation, had passed away. He was 60 years old. No cause of death was given. The family asked for privacy.

He was loved by his wife and four children, and on behalf of the Lemieux family, we kindly ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time, the Alumni Association said in its statement.

What made the news land so hard for so many people in the hockey world was what had happened three days earlier. On Monday, May 25, Lemieux was at the Bell Centre in Montreal to carry the pregame torch before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes. He looked well. He was back in the building where it all started. Nobody watching that ceremony knew it would be his last public appearance.

The Career That Defined an Era

Lemieux was a second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 1983 NHL Draft, 26th overall, and spent 21 seasons in the league across more than two decades, playing for the Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.

The four Stanley Cup rings tell the core of the story. He won with Montreal in 1986, New Jersey in 1995, Colorado in 1996, and New Jersey again in 2000. Few players in the modern era have touched the Cup that many times. Fewer still did it the way he did, by making themselves indispensable in the moments that mattered most.

His career numbers across 1,215 regular season games came to 379 goals, 407 assists and 786 points. In 234 playoff games, the fifth-most in NHL history, he scored 80 goals and recorded 158 points, with 529 penalty minutes in the postseason, third-most all time.

The Man Who Was Impossible to Ignore

Lemieux built his reputation on the edge. He was skilled enough to put up consistent offensive numbers, physical enough to finish every hit, and relentless enough to make opponents' nights genuinely unpleasant. Teams that had him loved him. Teams that played against him hated him. That divide was the point.

His son Brendan followed him into the NHL, and Claude was open in interviews over the years about wanting to pass something of that mentality on, the idea that the game rewards those willing to go to uncomfortable places on behalf of their team.

