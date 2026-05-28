Erik Sven Gunnar Karlsson was born in Landsbro, Sweden on May 31, 1990, in a town of roughly 1,500 people. He grew up playing hockey because there was not much else to do, got drafted 15th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2008, and spent the next 17 years becoming one of the most offensively gifted defencemen the sport has ever seen. The nickname around the league is The Swedish Bobby Orr. That comparison is not made lightly, and it is not made often about the wrong players.

The wealth that has followed reflects all of it.

The $92 Million Contract That Defined His Value

The deal that sits at the centre of this conversation was signed on June 17, 2019. San Jose locked Karlsson into an eight-year, $92 million extension carrying an annual cap hit of $11.5 million and a total signing bonus of $53 million, with the full $92 million guaranteed. At the time it was one of the most significant contracts ever given to a defenceman in the history of the sport.

Things did not go as planned in San Jose. Injuries, a rebuilding roster, and the disconnect between his contract number and the Sharks' direction made a trade inevitable. In August 2023, Pittsburgh acquired him in a three-team deal that also involved Montreal, with San Jose retaining 13 percent of his salary as part of the arrangement. The contract did not change. The cap hit stayed at $11.5 million. Karlsson simply changed cities.

What He Is Actually Worth in 2026

The $92 million contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, at which point Karlsson becomes an unrestricted free agent at 37. By the time that final season concludes, he will have earned well over $130 million in NHL salary across his entire career, placing him eighth all-time in hockey career earnings. His current net worth is estimated at around $40 to $50 million, a figure built across 17 seasons of elite-level contracts beginning with a $3.9 million entry deal in Ottawa in 2009, followed by a seven-year $45.5 million extension in 2012, and then the $92 million San Jose deal that sits at the top of the conversation.