As of mid-2026, Quinn Hughes remains one of the NHL's elite defensemen both on and off the ice. Although his current five-year deal guarantees the money in his pocket in the years ahead, the blockbuster move to the Minnesota Wild from the Vancouver Canucks in December of 2025 helps to shape his future career. Not only did it help to improve his chances of attracting competition to the sport, but it also bolstered his negotiating position in the midst of a potential historic contract extension.

How Minnesota's Wild Trade Boosted Quinn Hughes' Value?

Quinn Hughes is on a six-year deal worth $47.1 million, signed last year with Vancouver. His deal carries a $7.85 million annual cap hit, with base salaries of $10.25 million in 2025-26 and $8.25 million in 2026-27.

But trade to MN is different. The Wild, which reportedly valued their assets at their premium nature, gave up Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren and a first-round draft pick to acquire Hughes. The big investment Minnesota has made makes them very eager to land him long-term.

Beginning July 1, 2026, Hughes is eligible for extension as well, and league observers feel he should be valued for a contract in the range of $12 million to $15 million annually. The former Norris Trophy winner and a defenseman of the team has become a much stronger negotiator when it comes to talks.

The Hughes Brothers Brand Could Become Even Bigger

In addition, the increasingly marketable-ness of the Hughes hockey family is another huge reason for Quinn Hughes' future riches. In hockey, Quinn, along with her brothers Jack and Luke Hughes from the New Jersey Devils, is now one of the biggest family brands.

Playing in the United States provides more endorsement opportunities, such as endorsement opportunities at the national level, equipment sponsorships and lifestyle sponsorships. It is also suggested that Pat Brisson could help demand a shorter three-year deal with Minnesota, bringing Quinn's contract into sync with the deal Jack Hughes has in New Jersey.

The tactic will leave Quinn the flexibility to draft in the 2030 offseason and may eventually lead to an unprecedented trio of brothers. If that's the case, Hughes would easily make over $100 million in career wages for the next 10 years.

