The hockey world was left heartbroken after NHL legend Claude Lemieux died at the age of 60. A four time Stanley Cup champion, Lemieux built a reputation as one of hockey's fiercest competitors and left behind a lasting mark on the sport. As tributes continue to pour in, many fans are also looking at the life he built away from the rink. From his longtime marriage to Deborah Lemieux to their children and growing family, Claude's personal life remained a major part of his legacy.

Who is Claude Lemieux's wife Deborah? Inside the marriage and family life she shared with the NHL legend

Claude Lemieux shared much of his life with Deborah Lemieux, who became his second wife in the mid 1990s. Before meeting Deborah, Claude had been married once and welcomed two sons, Michael and Christopher, from his first marriage. According to reports, Claude and Deborah first met in New York City and quickly formed a close bond. Deborah once joked that she initially thought Claude looked like a “mobster” before discovering his softer side.

“He's a big old bear,” Deborah told The New York Times in the 1990s. “People think he's so tough. But he's so easygoing.”

Claude Lemieux carried the torch for Montreal on Monday before Game 3…



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/wpmkE47lyi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 28, 2026

The couple later married in the Bahamas and built a family together. Though Claude was known for his aggressive style on the ice, those close to him often saw a calmer and caring side in family life.

Who are Claude Lemieux's children? Meet Michael, Christopher, Brendan and Claudia Lemieux

Claude Lemieux was a father of four children: Michael, Christopher, Brendan and Claudia. Michael and Christopher were born during his first marriage, which reportedly ended in the early 1990s. After marrying Deborah, Claude welcomed Brendan in 1996 and daughter Claudia in 1997. While Michael and Christopher mostly stayed away from public attention, Brendan and Claudia became more visible due to their careers and public lives.

Family remained an important part of Claude's world long after retirement. Over the years, moments shared by his children offered fans a glimpse into his role as a father away from hockey.

How Brendan Lemieux followed father Claude Lemieux into the NHL

Among Claude's children, Brendan followed most closely in his father's footsteps. Born in 1996, Brendan entered the NHL after being drafted in 2014 and later played for teams including the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Brendan once described Claude as his “biggest role model on and off the ice.” “I'm proud of the career he had,” Brendan said after the 2014 NHL Draft. “I definitely want to follow in his footsteps. I want to be the guy that can step up and be that playoff performer.”

Claude Lemieux's family legacy continues through children and grandchildren

Claude's daughter Claudia also remained close to the family and often supported Brendan during games. She later married baseball player Hunter Bishop and welcomed a daughter in 2026, adding a new generation to the Lemieux family.

For many fans, Claude Lemieux's legacy will always be tied to championships and memorable playoff moments. But for those closest to him, the family he built may remain just as meaningful as the career he leaves behind.