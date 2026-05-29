Wyatt Cullen's net worth in 2026 is, at this point, a number that does not yet exist. He is 17 years old, has never signed a professional contract, and has spent this season playing for the US National Team Development Program. What does exist is a draft ranking sitting between 11th and 29th depending on the outlet, a bloodline that runs through 21 NHL seasons, and a June 26 date in Buffalo that will determine exactly what his first paycheque looks like.

Who Wyatt Cullen Is

Born on September 8, 2008, in Moorhead, Minnesota, Cullen grew up surrounded by hockey from every direction. His father Matt played 1,516 NHL games across 21 seasons, won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, and earned just over $37 million in career salary. The hockey lineage in this family is not a footnote.

Wyatt is listed at 6-foot-0 and 172 pounds, playing left wing with the ability to slot into centre. This season was partially disrupted by injury, with him missing the first 48 days before returning on October 30. Despite that, he finished as the NTDP's only point-per-game player, recording 16 goals and 29 assists across 40 games. At the U18 World Championships in Bratislava, he added nine points in five games and was one of the standout performers of the tournament.

NHL Central Scouting ranked him 13th among North American skaters. Elite Prospects placed him 13th as well. The consolidated ranking across all major outlets sits at 29th. For a player who missed six weeks of his draft year, that positioning represents a significant climb.

What the First Contract Will Look Like

He has committed to the University of Minnesota, meaning the team that drafts him holds his rights but cannot sign him until he decides to leave college. Entry-level contracts are governed by the CBA and capped by draft position. A player selected between 11th and 30th overall signs a three-year deal worth $950,000 annually before bonuses, with individual performance bonuses capable of adding up to $850,000 per year on top of that.

His father earned $37 million over a full career. Wyatt's first contract will not approach that immediately. But June 26 in Buffalo is where the clock starts.