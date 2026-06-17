The Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final loss to the Carolina Hurricanes came with more than just straight disappointment. William Karlsson, Mark Stone, Noah Hanifin and Brayden McNabb were all dealing with major injuries during the postseason, according to new details the organization shared. After the series wrapped, general manager Kelly McCrimmon revealed the extent of several health issues and how they impacted the roster for much of the playoff run. Those updates give a clearer view of what Vegas players had to battle through, as they kept chasing another championship.

William Karlsson and Mark Stone Played Through Significant Injuries During Playoffs

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kelly McCrimmon said that William Karlsson ended up with a broken wrist during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against Carolina. That injury meant he had to sit out the sixth and final game, and it wrapped up in a 3-0 win for the Hurricanes.

Karlsson is likely to undergo surgery, but they haven't shared any recovery timetable. The veteran center had already had a season that was sort of injury-plagued, he showed up for only 14 regular-season games, and then he missed seven playoff matches. Even with all of that, he still found a way to put up three goals and six assists across 15 postseason outings.

McCrimmon also said that captain Mark Stone toughed it out with a torn adductor during the playoffs. The 34-year-old had already skipped a time earlier in the postseason, after he got hurt during the second round series against the Anaheim Ducks. Even with that injury, Stone still managed to close out the playoffs with seven goals and five assists across 17 games.

Noah Hanifin and Brayden McNabb Battled Multiple Injuries for Golden Knights

The injury list went past Karlsson and Stone. McCrimmon said that Noah Hanifin was dealing with an upper-body issue that in a normal regular-season run would've put him out for six to eight weeks.

Even with issues, Hanifin showed up for every playoff game. He skated off for a moment in Game 3 of the Final after he took a hit from Carolina forward Jordan Martinook, then came back in time for the next contest. The defenseman wrapped up the whole postseason with seven assists.

McCrimmon further added that Brayden McNabb played through three different injuries during the playoffs. McNabb got hurt in Game 2 of the Final, after blocking a shot right off his face, but he did come back for Game 3, even with that facial protection on.

For his part, the veteran defenseman missed just one playoff game, and it was basically because of a suspension against Anaheim. He finished the postseason with one goal and 10 points in 21 games. While Vegas didn't land the championship, those injury notes really showed how much a bunch of players endured through the team's long run in the playoffs.