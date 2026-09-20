Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin came into the NHL one year apart and soon became the faces of their respective teams and the league. Crosby was the first overall pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005, while Ovechkin had been selected first overall by the Washington Capitals a year earlier. From there, their careers took different paths. Ovechkin became the NHL's defining goal scorer, while Crosby built his career around scoring, playmaking and repeated success in the biggest games. More than two decades later, their records show two very different ways of leaving a mark on the league.

Crosby and Ovechkin Took Different Paths To Offensive Greatness

According to an NHL report, Ovechkin's offensive legacy starts with the NHL goal record. He broke the record of Wayne Gretzky goal by scoring his 895th regular-season goal on April 6, 2025, then became the first player in NHL history to reach 900 goals in November 2025. He finished the 2025-26 season with 929 regular-season goals and 1,687 points in 1,573 games. He also became the first player to reach 20 seasons with at least 30 goals.

Through the 2025-26 season, Crosby had 654 goals, 1,107 assists and 1,761 points in 1,420 regular-season games, with another 206 points in 186 playoff games. The 1,107 assists underline how much of his offensive value has come from creating chances rather than simply finishing them. The NHL also lists Crosby as the league's all-time leader in seasons averaging at least one point per game, with 20 such seasons.

Their individual awards tell another part of the story

Their Individual Awards Tell Another Part Of The Story

Both players won major individual awards early in their careers. Ovechkin won the 2006 Calder Trophy after scoring 52 goals and 106 points, while Crosby finished his rookie season with 102 points. From there, both collected Hart, Ted Lindsay, Art Ross and Rocket Richard honors, but not in the same numbers.

Major NHL awards

Sidney Crosby Alex Ovechkin 2 Hart Memorial Trophies 3 Hart Memorial Trophies 2 Art Ross Trophies 1 Art Ross Trophy 3 Ted Lindsay Awards 3 Ted Lindsay Awards 2 Rocket Richard Trophies 9 Rocket Richard Trophies 2 Conn Smythe Trophies 1 Conn Smythe Trophy 3 Stanley Cups 1 Stanley Cup

Together, they have won a total of 31 individual NHL awards, with Ovechkin winning 19 and Crosby winning 12. Additionally, they have collectively won 11 Rocket Richard Trophies, five Hart Trophies, and three Conn Smythe Trophies.

Crosby and Ovechkin Changed Their Playoff Legacies In Different Ways

Crosby's postseason record was shaped by sustained success with Pittsburgh. As per report, he won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The 2016 and 2017 runs were especially important because he won the Conn Smythe Trophy in both seasons. He became only the third player to win the playoff MVP award in consecutive years, joining Bernie Parent and Mario Lemieux.

Ovechkin had a much longer wait for his championship. In 2018, the Capitals finally eliminated the Penguins in the second round and went on to win the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin scored 15 goals and 27 points in 24 playoff games and won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Their International Careers Added Different Achievements

Crosby has won Olympic gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014, captained Canada to the 2016 World Cup title and won the 2015 World Championship. He also became a member of the Triple Gold Club. In 2025, he captained Canada to victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off. His international career has included major tournament wins at the junior and senior levels as well.

On the international stage, Ovechkin won three World Championship gold medals with Russia, in 2008, 2012 and 2014. He also represented Russia at multiple Olympic tournaments and World Junior events. His international career includes three senior World Championship titles to a career that is already defined by NHL records.

Longevity Added Another Chapter To Crosby And Ovechkin's Careers

Even after spending more than 20 years in the NHL, Crosby and Ovechkin continue to perform well. Crosby has averaged at least a point per game in each of his first 20 NHL seasons. Ovechkin scored 30 goals in 2025-26, giving him 20 seasons with at least 30 goals.

Both players have spent their entire NHL careers with the teams that drafted them. Crosby has played every NHL game for the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Ovechkin has played every NHL season with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin also signed a new one-year contract in July 2026 and will now enter his 22nd NHL season.

Ovechkin's career has been built around goals, while Crosby has combined scoring with passing and playoff success. They entered the NHL one year apart and have spent more than two decades at the center of the league. Even now, both are still adding new record to their careers.