Jonathan Toews is preparing to bring one of hockey's most accomplished careers to an end. After coming back to the NHL this year with his hometown Winnipeg Jets, the veteran center is reportedly set to announce his retirement, closing the chapter on a path that had championships, international wins, and that well-known reputation as one of the sport's more respected captains. While the fans were just enjoying his return, attention has now shifted toward the legacy he leaves behind and the impact he made across nearly two decades in the league.

Jonathan Toews Expected to Confirm Retirement During Winnipeg Jets Press Conference

The retirement news got momentum after TSN insider Darren Dreger said that Jonathan Toews is expected to announce his retirement on Friday. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period also mentioned that the Winnipeg Jets forward will make the statement in an official way during a press conference.

According to reports, the press conference is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. ET, where the veteran center is expected to formally wrap up a career that spanned about two decades.

Toews came back to the NHL before the 2025-26 season, after he stepped away from hockey for a bit while dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome (CIRS) and Long COVID. He signed a one-year arrangement with his hometown Jets, and he ended up playing in all 82 regular-season games, putting up 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points. His comeback was seen as one of the league's most inspiring comeback stories, earning him recognition as a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Jonathan Toews Leaves Behind Hall of Fame Legacy Filled With Championships And Awards

Toews will forever be remembered for his legendary run, with the Chicago Blackhawks. Picked third overall in the 2006 NHL Draft he quickly became sort of the face of the franchise, and helped lead Chicago back toward something like prominence.

As captain, Toews guided the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. During the 2010 playoff run, he nabbed the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP after helping end the franchise's 49-year championship drought.

His personal accomplishments extend far beyond team success. Toews won the Selke Trophy, got mentioned among the NHL's 100 Greatest Players during the league's centennial season, and built a reputation as one of the game's premier two-way centers.

On the international side, his record is equally impressive. He won Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014, World Junior Championship gold medals in 2006 and 2007, and also a World Championship gold medal in 2007.

By the time he skates away, Toews should finish with 1,149 NHL games played, 383 goals, 529 assists, 912 points, three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Selke Trophy, and one of the strongest Hall of Fame cases of his generation.