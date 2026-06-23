Brady Tkachuk's blockbuster move from the Ottawa Senators to the Florida Panthers continues to dominate NHL headlines. After eight seasons as the face of the Senators, the ex-captain is now getting ready for a different chapter alongside his brother Matthew Tkachuk, down in Florida. Even if the deal lit up reactions across the league, Tkachuk has finally talked about the departure publicly, for the first time. Right around then, one of his closest former teammates, Jake Sanderson also put out a short but meaningful reaction to the stunning deal.

Brady Tkachuk Opens Up About Ottawa Senators Exit and Florida Panthers Move

Speaking on the Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk podcast, Brady Tkachuk kind of expressed gratitude toward the city, the organization and supporters who were there for his whole journey with the Ottawa Senators.

Tkachuk said, "Ottawa truly shaped me into the person I am today. The city of Ottawa, and the fanbase... everybody welcomed me from Day 1, treated me like I was from there, treated me like I am family."

The former Senators captain also went back on a few personal milestones that happened while he was with the franchise.

Tkachuk also added, "Thank you to everybody in the city, all my fans, all my teammates, staff, everybody, coaches."

Later on in the podcast, Tkachuk explained that joining Florida was not only about getting to play next to his brother. He said, "If we weren't even brothers, Florida's always been the toughest games these last couple of years."

Tkachuk continued, "It's just every single time after playing you guys, it's like holy cow, that team is incredible. They have a chance to win every single year."

And the Panthers paid a major price for that star forward. They sent Ottawa the No. 9 and No. 25 selections in the 2026 NHL Draft, a 2027 second-round pick, and a top-10 protected first-round selection in 2029.

Jake Sanderson and Bill Zito Share Reactions to Brady Tkachuk Trade

Right after the trade became official, Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson shared his reaction on Instagram. He posted a photo of Tkachuk and kept it simple with a one-word message, “GOAT”, then added a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Panthers general manager Bill Zito praised his newest addition following the trade. Zito said, “Brady is a dynamic competitor and one of the most physical and relentless forwards in the league.”

Then he added, "A proven leader and exactly the type of player we want in our locker room... We're thrilled to welcome Brady to South Florida to join our group as we continue our pursuit of championship hockey."

The Panthers believe that Tkachuk is going to play a big part in their Stanley Cup dreams. The 26-year-old recorded 22 goals, 37 assists, and 59 points in 60 games during the 2025-26 season. As Florida strengthens an already talented roster, all eyes will be on Brady Tkachuk as he begins the next phase of his NHL career alongside his brother in South Florida.