The Columbus Blue Jackets may be heading into an important offseason after reports surfaced indicating that two of their top players are not expected to sign contract extensions. Defenseman Zach Werenski and winger Kirill Marchenko are both reportedly planning to play out their current contracts, leaving general manager Don Waddell with tough choices. While neither player has officially asked for a trade, their future has turned into a big conversation across the league, as Columbus tries to decide if they should keep them or look around the market a bit more.

Will Zach Werenski Stay With the Columbus Blue Jackets?

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Werenski feels unlikely to sign an extension when he's eligible next summer. Pierre LeBrun reported that Columbus has spent most of the past week gauging and checking the defenseman's trade value but a deal is still not really certain since Werenski still has two years left on the deal he's under.

In his column for The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun mapped out three different paths for the Blue Jackets moving Werenski this summer, waiting until next offseason when his no-movement clause shifts to a 10-team trade list, or just keeping him for the rest of the contract. He noted that right now eight to ten teams have already shown some early interest, and the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes are thought to be part of the group watching closely.

What's Next for Kirill Marchenko in Columbus?

ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported that Marchenko's representatives have hinted that the 25-year-old is probably not going to sign off on an extension. As per Weekes, his group is expected to chase something comparable to Pavel Dorofeyev's recent seven-year deal, with an 11 million annual cap hit.

LeBrun noted that Marchenko hasn't asked for any trade, and he is content to keep playing in Columbus, meanwhile, Waddell has zero plans to move him. The Blue Jackets would also retain control of his rights beyond next season. Still, LeBrun added that several teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, expressed interest in the winger last week.

The Blue Jackets may come out swinging at the start of next season with Werenski and Marchenko both on the roster, but their contract stories are still tangled up. Unless something big shifts in the months ahead, Columbus is stuck with the nagging questions about the future of two of its biggest stars.

