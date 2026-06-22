The Brady Tkachuk trade might have landed the largest NHL headline for the offseason, but the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers still have some real work to do, somewhere in the background. Ottawa needs to plug a few roster needs after giving up its captain, and Florida has a little uncertainty in net even after bringing in one of the league's top forwards. As trade speculation continues across the NHL, both organizations are expected to remain active as they look to strengthen their lineups before next season.

Ottawa Senators Explore New Trade Targets After Brady Tkachuk Deal

The Senators' needs extend beyond swapping Tkachuk for someone in that top-six role. Ottawa is also still scanning for backup support along with Tim Stutzle, a top-four right-shot defenseman and another goaltender as insurance, a backup one.

In the view of The Hockey News' Ken Campbell, the Tkachuk trade won't be Ottawa's last summer transaction. Steve Warne also suggested that general manager Steve Staios might use the three first-round picks and the second-round selection they picked up from Florida, as trade capital, to nudge the roster into shape.

As per Postmedia, Ottawa might try to push even harder to land Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish. The same report also mentioned the Senators could re-check their interest in Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell.

At the same time, Dave Pagnotta from The Fourth Period thinks Ottawa could make a real strong push for Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson. Pagnotta suggests the Senators might also look at an offer sheet if a deal is not wrapped up before July 1.

Florida Panthers Consider Goalie Options Amid Sergei Bobrovsky Uncertainty

While Florida tried to give its forward group a boost by adding Tkachuk, a few questions are still hanging around the net situation.

The goaltenders Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov are both set to turn into unrestricted free agents on July 1. There are reports that Bobrovsky is looking at a six, or maybe seven-year contract worth around $42 million, a figure that could prove difficult for Florida to accommodate.

David Dwork of The Hockey News also said that Connor Hellebuyck's name has shown up lately in trade speculation. However, Dwork believes the Panthers may not have enough assets to complete such a move after the price paid for Tkachuk.

Dwork also identified St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington as a more affordable trade option, while at the same time, Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Stuart Skinner got tossed around as a possible free agent alternative.

The Tkachuk trade may have rearranged both franchises, but the Senators and Panthers still seem like they're not really done with this offseason, not yet.