Brendan Gallagher has been one of the most recognizable faces of the Montreal Canadiens for more than a decade, but his time with the franchise appears to be nearing its end. After an emotional end to the season, speculation surrounding the veteran forward's future continues to grow. Even if Gallagher still has one year left on his contract, recent reports say the Canadiens are actually looking at different possibilities. Now that the offseason is getting rolling, a lot of focus is slowly sliding toward the idea of a possible deal, this time involving the Vancouver Canucks.

Darren Dreger Reports Canadiens and Vancouver Continue Brendan Gallagher Discussions

TSN insider Darren Dreger recently dropped an interesting update about Brendan Gallagher's future while talking about what the Canadiens are planning.

Dreger said, “Sources tell me, Gino, that Kent Hughes and Ryan Johnson, the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks, continue to have trade discussions and negotiations on the possibility of moving Gallagher into his hometown of Vancouver. So they're continuing to work away at that.”

From what it looks like, Montreal still seems to view trade as the preferred route. Gallagher might have been born in Edmonton, but he spent four seasons with the WHL's Vancouver Giants before he even started his pro career. If he ends up in Vancouver, that would give the veteran winger a chance to keep going in a familiar, hockey-nice market, rather than jumping into totally new territory.

Gallagher is still the longest-tenured player on Montreal's roster after joining the organization back in the 2012-13 season. Despite his leadership and his bond to the franchise, the Canadiens seem to be probing a different avenue, as they keep working around a younger core.

Brendan Gallagher Buyout Remains an Option if Canadiens Cannot Complete Trade

Dreger also described another possible route that Montreal could consider if trade negotiations fail to produce an agreement. Dreger said, “If they can't get a deal that makes sense done, then I do think that the Canadiens simply will trigger the buyout option sooner rather than later. Then that allows Gallagher and his representative, Jerry Johansson, to explore what the market is as a buyout free agent.”

Financially, the decision carries significant implications. Gallagher still has one year left on the six-year deal he signed back in 2020, so for 2026-27 he's got a $6.5 million annual cap hit. If they do a buyout it would save Montreal about $2.67 million next season but then it would also leave around $1.33 million sitting as dead cap space in 2027-28.

For now, the Canadiens appear focused on completing a trade with Vancouver. However, if negotiations fail to reach the finish line, a buyout could quickly become the next step in bringing Gallagher's long tenure in Montreal to a close.