NHL trade rumors are heating up ahead of the NHL Draft, with several notable players finding themselves in the middle of all the speculation. Jason Robertson's contract situation in Dallas still seems unresolved, Dylan Larkin is still getting attention after that trade request from the Detroit Red Wings, and Morgan Rielly apparently has shared preferred destinations with the Toronto Maple Leafs. At the same time, Elias Pettersson, Pavel Zacha, and Valeri Nichushkin are also popping up in discussions, because teams around the league are looking at potential roster tweaks before one of the busiest parts of the offseason.

Jason Robertson, Dylan Larkin and Morgan Rielly Remain at Center of NHL Speculation

TSN's Darren Dreger reported that the Dallas Stars may soon present Jason Robertson with what may be their best and potentially final contract pitch. The 26-year-old winger is still a restricted free agent with arbitration rights on July 1 and he's basically one season from unrestricted free agency, fueling rumors of a possible sign-and-trade scenario or offer sheet.

At the same time, Dylan Larkin continues to be one of the NHL's most talked-about trade candidates. Almost three weeks after he asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, the veteran center still sits right in the middle of league-wide speculation. Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos recently suggested the Dallas Stars might now be the place Larkin actually wants, even with earlier reports that connected him pretty tightly to the Minnesota Wild.

Dreger also mentioned that Morgan Rielly's agent has handed the Toronto Maple Leafs a list of four preferred Western Conference trade spots. The list could reportedly expand if necessary. The exact teams are still unclear, though, but it's possible clubs like the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks could benefit from adding an experienced defenseman like Rielly.

Pavel Zacha, Elias Pettersson and Valeri Nichushkin Continue Drawing Interest

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic reported that the Boston Bruins are taking a look at offers for Pavel Zacha. Boston's main focus is to sign the 29-year-old center to a new deal, but the team is also leaving the options open if negotiations become complicated.

CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal reported that a source told him the St. Louis Blues are “sniffing around” Elias Pettersson. Even with the recent bumps, multiple clubs are reportedly thinking the Vancouver Canucks center can get back to that point-per-game type of role. However, Vancouver is not interested in retaining any portion of its $11.6 million annual cap hit to facilitate a trade.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman also mentioned Valeri Nichushkin as another possible cost-cutting target for the Colorado Avalanche. Nichushkin has a $6.125 million cap hit through 2029-30, though his injury track record, plus some off-ice worries, could make any potential move challenging. With the NHL Draft approaching, these storylines are expected to remain firmly in focus.