The Florida Panthers are once again being linked to several notable names as offseason planning begins to take shape. Latest reports link Florida to the goaltenders Jordan Binnington and Connor Hellebuyck, and then, there's also another report noted about maybe a reunion with former defenseman Radko Gudas. Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky's future remains generating discussion and Florida still has meaningful salary cap flexibility, so all these ideas could play an important role in shaping the club's roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Jordan Binnington and Connor Hellebuyck Linked to Florida Panthers Goaltending Plans

In a recent appearance on Inside Sports, it was reported-by The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta that Florida is still showing an interest in goaltenders Jordan Binnington and Connor Hellebuyck. Both guys are currently under contract, meaning any move would require a trade rather than a free-agent signing.

What makes this report stand out is timing, because Sergei Bobrovsky's future has been a constant subject around the league for a while now. So if either Binnington or Hellebuyck were to end up in Florida, it would probably have a direct impact on Bobrovsky's situation, one way or another.

Binnington has one more season left on his current contract, with a $6 million average annual value. Hellebuyck on the other hand is tied in for something way longer, five years remaining, and that deal sits at $8.5 million per year. Since the Panthers still have over $15 million in available cap space, general manager Bill Zito has options, but any big move is gonna need careful planning.

Could Radko Gudas Return to the Florida Panthers?

Another familiar name surfaced in connection with Florida. ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported that Radko Gudas, a former Panthers defenseman, is being linked to the club as free agency gets closer. Gudas put in three seasons in Florida and he was on that roster that made the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, the one in Paul Maurice's first year right behind the bench.

Once he left the Panthers, Gudas went on with the Anaheim Ducks and was later named team captain. Even with him turning 36, he is still seen as a steady veteran presence. As per Weekes, Gudas could likely secure a contract somewhere between $3.5 million and $4 million on his next deal.

With six defensemen already under NHL contracts and still, a bunch of questions hanging around the goaltending situation, Florida appears set for an eventful offseason. How the Panthers decide to spend that cap room and what they do with their ninth overall draft pick that could end up steering the whole roster direction going into next season.