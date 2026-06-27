The 2026 NHL offseason has already produced an unusual number of blockbuster trades, and league executives think more deals could still happen. This year's unrestricted free-agent class lacked elite talent, so several clubs have just pivoted toward the trade market instead. And that shift has put a bunch of well-known NHL stars right in the spotlight, from Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin to Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck. As trade talks move around the league, a set of big-name players remain smack in the middle of offseason buzz.

Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck Continue to Lead NHL Trade Speculation

Dylan Larkin is leading the conversation after it was reported that he asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings. The veteran center is thought to lean toward a move to a Stanley Cup contender, and several reports tie him to a group that includes the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers. If a deal actually gets done, Larkin would instantly become one of the most important additions of the entire offseason.

Connor Hellebuyck is drawing a lot of attention again as another name surfaces in trade talks. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner hasn't formally asked to leave Winnipeg, but reports say he might be open to a deal. Several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and Florida Panthers, have reportedly been closely monitoring the situation.

At the same time, the central market is active. Vincent Trocheck's future with the New York Rangers is still unclear, partly because the organization keeps reshaping its roster. Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish is also getting attention. After TSN's Pierre LeBrun said that both the St. Louis Blues and the Rangers have sent in offers for the 23-year-old center.

Jason Robertson, Mason McTavish and Darnell Nurse Remain in Trade Spotlight

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson is still getting the spotlight, even after the whole contract talk reportedly stalled. Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Robertson apparently also turned down an eight-year deal, valued at $15 million per year with the Seattle Kraken, so his long-term situation is still up in the air. At the same time, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has reportedly asked for a trade, which basically shuts down the chatter about whether he'd stay in Edmonton or not.

Several other familiar names that keep popping up in trade rumors, like Jordan Binnington, Jacob Markstrom and Matthew Knies. The conversation doesn't stop there either, because it also pulls in Elias Pettersson, Morgan Rielly, Dougie Hamilton, and Sebastian Cossa. That makes it seem like NHL clubs could remain active in the trade market well beyond the opening stages of free agency.

