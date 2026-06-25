Trade speculation continues to intensify as the NHL Draft weekend comes closer, and a few established players become part of the rumor mill. Connor Hellebuyck's future in Winnipeg is still being talked about a lot even though the Jets are not showing any real signs of moving their star goaltender. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin keeps getting attention after his trade request from the Detroit Red Wings. Jake DeBrusk, Alexander Nikishin and Kirill Marchenko are also drawing discussion as teams around the league explore potential moves ahead of one of the busiest periods of the offseason.

Connor Hellebuyck, Alexander Nikishin and Dylan Larkin Remain in Trade Discussions

David Dwork of The Hockey News reported that the Florida Panthers are keeping their options open in goal, like maybe even looking into Connor Hellebuyck. However, Murat Ates and Shayna Goldman from The Athletic pointed out Florida doesn't really have the trade capital to make a realistic run at the Winnipeg Jets star unless center Anton Lundell is part of the deal, and that seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, TSN's Darren Dreger added that a few teams have confirmed the Carolina Hurricanes are considering trading Alexander Nikishin. The 24-year-old blueliner is set to hit restricted free agency on July 1, so he could be in search of a major long-term deal. Carolina has about $11.1 million in available cap space, but there are reportedly still questions about how Nikishin fits the team's broader plans.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Michael Russo and Joe Smith reported that the Minnesota Wild still have some interest in Dylan Larkin. Apparently, general manager Bill Guerin keeps in regular contact with Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, and also with Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson. That said, Minnesota doesn't really have the assets needed to meet Detroit's asking price right now, so Russo and Smith end up saying it might take a third club stepping in to help push things through.

Kirill Marchenko and Jake DeBrusk Continue Generating Interest

According to Aaron Portzline from The Athletic, NHL clubs keep reaching out to the Columbus Blue Jackets about Kirill Marchenko. The 25-year-old winger still has one season left on his deal, with a $3.85 million cap hit. Portzline also said Columbus is not actively shopping Marchenko, they'd prefer to keep him, and extension talks could start around July 1. Nevertheless, that has not stopped teams from making inquiries.

Jake DeBrusk has also become part of the rumor mill. The Vancouver Canucks forward is heading into the third year of a seven-year contract, and it carries a $5.5 million annual cap hit. The chatter has gotten louder after reports came out suggesting DeBrusk is not too thrilled about being part of a rebuilding side.

Meanwhile, Patrick Johnston of The Province reported that a source told him they're pretty sure DeBrusk doesn't want to go back to the Eastern Conference. Even if his future is still unclear, his whole situation is expected to stay in the spotlight as draft weekend comes closer.