The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday that Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb will face a hearing for interference against Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Poehling. When the league schedules a hearing rather than issuing a fine, a suspension is generally on the table.

McNabb could miss playoff games as a result. The announcement is significant on its own. But it has taken on an additional dimension given what happened the previous night at the Bell Centre, where the Sabres' Conor Timmins cross-checked Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield directly in the neck.

Two Dangerous Plays, Two Very Different Responses

The contrast is difficult to ignore. As of Wednesday, the NHL had still not officially reacted to that play. McNabb's interference hit on Poehling prompted an immediate hearing announcement from player safety.

Timmins' cross-check on Caufield, a play targeting the neck of one of the most dynamic offensive players in the playoffs, has been met with silence from the league office.

The Timmins incident occurred during Game 4 of the Canadiens and Sabres second-round series, a physical and increasingly heated matchup that has produced several borderline plays over four games. Caufield left the ice briefly after the cross-check before returning, but the nature of the contact raised immediate questions about whether the league would intervene.

Cross-checks to the head and neck area have historically drawn swift responses from player safety when the evidence is clear on video review. The absence of any announcement following the Timmins play has prompted criticism from Canadiens supporters and analysts who believe the standard is being applied inconsistently.

McNabb Suspension Would Set a Precedent

If McNabb receives a suspension for his interference hit on Poehling, the league will face even more pressure to address the Timmins incident formally. Player safety is routinely judged not just on individual decisions but also on whether similar plays receive similar treatment across different series and different markets.

Poehling is a name that carries history in Montreal. The center was selected by the Canadiens in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft before eventually making his way to Anaheim. His involvement in a high-profile disciplinary case adds another layer to an already complicated week for the league.

Both cases remain unresolved as of Wednesday afternoon. The McNabb hearing result is expected to arrive before Vegas's and Anaheim's next playoff game, and whatever the outcome, it will immediately intensify scrutiny on how the league handles the Timmins situation