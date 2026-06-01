The Toronto Maple Leafs announced two front office appointments on Monday morning, naming Judd Brackett as assistant general manager for player evaluation and Freddie Hamilton as chief of staff. Both are the latest additions to a hockey operations department that has been rebuilt almost entirely since the end of the season, and both reflect the direction general manager John Chayka is taking the organisation.

Who Freddie Hamilton Is and Why Toronto Hired Him

Hamilton's hire is the more unconventional of the two. The 34-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2010 NHL Draft and played 75 regular-season games across four teams: San Jose, Colorado, Calgary and Arizona. He retired without a major individual profile but left the game with a reputation built on character and professionalism rather than statistics.

What he did after retirement is what makes the appointment interesting. He earned an MBA from Yale University and moved into private equity, working with Bolt Ventures before the Maple Leafs came calling. His role as chief of staff will involve supporting strategic planning and cross-functional coordination across the hockey operations department, working directly alongside Chayka's leadership group.

Chayka was direct about what Hamilton brings. "Throughout his playing career, Freddie distinguished himself through his character, professionalism and work ethic. Since retiring, he has built an impressive career in business and finance, gaining valuable experience across investing, strategy and organisational leadership. His diverse background and collaborative approach will make him a valuable addition to our group."

The Bigger Picture in Toronto

Brackett and Hamilton join a front office that has been overhauled in rapid succession. Chayka replaced Brad Treliving as general manager last month. Mats Sundin was appointed senior executive adviser of hockey operations on the same day. Head coach Craig Berube was fired after a disappointing 2025-26 season, and the Maple Leafs are still searching for his replacement.

The franchise also holds the first overall pick at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo on June 27, giving the new front office its most consequential decision before the group has even had a chance to settle in. Chayka, Sundin, Brackett and director of amateur scouting Mark Leach will make that pick together, with the goal of beginning to rebuild what is widely described as one of the thinnest prospect pools in the league.