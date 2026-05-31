The statement came on Saturday, two days after Claude Lemieux died at age 60. It was released by his daughter Claudia Lemieux Bishop, and it did two things at once: it confirmed the cause of death, which authorities had already reported as suicide, and it announced that the family had donated Lemieux's brain to the Boston University CTE Center for research into the long-term effects of repetitive brain injuries.

The family also gave the CTE Center permission to publicly share any findings connected to Lemieux's name. They added one condition: no conclusions should be drawn regarding any diagnosis until the research is complete.

What the Family Said

The statement connected the donation to who Lemieux had become after his playing career ended. He had worked as a player agent, spending his post-hockey years on behalf of the next generation of athletes rather than trading on the reputation of the four Stanley Cups he won.

"Claude dedicated his post-playing career to helping the next generation," the family said. "By allowing his name to be connected to this research, we hope his life can contribute to greater understanding, more honest conversations and better protection for athletes and families in the years ahead."

That framing matters. The donation is not framed as an answer to questions about Lemieux's death. It is framed as a continuation of the work he had already chosen to do with his life after hockey.

The Broader Context in Hockey

Lemieux played nearly 1,500 NHL games across six teams between 1983 and 2009, in a style built on physical confrontation, big hits, and the kind of play that made him beloved by his own teams and despised by everyone else. The physical toll of that career is the relevant context for the CTE research.

He is not the first hockey player from his era to make this kind of donation. Bobby Hull's family donated his brain after his death in January 2023, and researchers at the same Boston University CTE Center subsequently confirmed he had Stage 2 CTE at the time of his death. Dennis Hull, Bobby's younger brother, died just days before this story broke, another reminder of how many players from that generation are now gone.

The BU CTE Center, led by Dr Ann McKee, operates the largest tissue repository in the world focused on traumatic brain injury and CTE, with over 1,700 brains and more than 800 CTE diagnoses to date. Lemieux's donation adds to a body of research that is still building the case for what decades of contact sport does to the brain long after the final game.