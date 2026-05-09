The San Jose Sharks jumped seven spots in Tuesday's NHL Draft Lottery to land the second overall pick, giving them their fourth consecutive top-five selection. GM Mike Grier was open about what comes next, telling reporters he is always willing to listen to offers.

With Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa, and Sam Dickinson already in the pipeline, the Sharks are overloaded with offensive talent. What they desperately need is defensive help, and trading the pick could deliver exactly that faster than any prospect can.

Why Trading Makes More Sense Than Drafting

San Jose currently has only one NHL-caliber defenseman signed for next season. Sam Dickinson, 19, has first-pairing upside but is not yet ready for a full-time role. Beyond Dickinson, the cupboard is almost bare on the blue line, a significant problem for a team with genuine playoff aspirations building around Celebrini.

A pick of this magnitude would attract calls from every contender eager to move up. The Athletic's Mark Lazerus identified Dallas Stars restricted free agent Jason Robertson as one potential target, a 26-year-old winger whose arbitration situation could make him available for the right package.

Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies have also been floated as names worth exploring. Each represents the kind of young, established NHL talent the Sharks cannot easily develop internally, regardless of how deep their prospect pipeline runs.

The Trade-Down Option Is Also on the Table

Trading down rather than trading for an established star is another realistic path. The Vancouver Canucks sit third overall and would likely pay a significant price to move up one spot for a shot at either Ivar Stenberg or McKenna.

The Chicago Blackhawks, currently in fourth place and eager to find a dynamic partner for Connor Bedard, represent another logical trading partner. Moving down to fourth or fifth overall while collecting a proven top-four defenseman with a term remaining would address San Jose's most urgent roster need without completely surrendering elite draft capital.

Names like Dougie Hamilton and Pavel Mintyukov have been connected to the Sharks in various reports, and either would immediately transform their blue line. Grier has shown deliberation and patience as he has rebuilt San Jose.

But the second overall pick stands as the most powerful trade asset in hockey this summer, and analysts expect the free agent market to be thin. If the right call comes in, the Sharks would make a serious mistake by not picking up the phone.

