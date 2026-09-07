NHL teams are spending more money on defensemen for the 2026-27 season, with several teams committing more than $35 million to their blue lines. The Vegas Golden Knights lead the league at $41.1 million, while the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are close behind. Cale Makar's new eight-year, $163.2 million contract has also set a new NHL record, with his $20.4 million cap hit becoming the highest annual value in league history. That record could change again if Quinn Hughes signs a new deal. Here is a look at the 10 NHL teams spending the most on defensemen for 2026-27.

Vegas Golden Knights Lead The League At $41.1 Million

The Vegas Golden Knights are spending the most on defense at $41.1 million. Alex Pietrangelo has an $8.8 million AAV, while Rasmus Andersson is at $8.5 million, Shea Theodore at $7.425 million, and Noah Hanifin at $7.35 million. Jeremy Lauzon ($4M) and Brayden McNabb ($3.65M) round out the notable contracts.

Vegas is already about $8 million above the salary cap. The team traded Pavel Dorofeyev this offseason, while Andersson and Lauzon signed long-term deals. Pietrangelo is entering the final year of his contract and could be placed on LTIR.

New York Rangers Spend $36.75 Million On Defense

The Rangers rank second at $36.75 million. Adam Fox ($9.5M) is their highest-paid defenseman, followed by Vladislav Gavrikov ($7M), Sean Durzi ($6M), Marcus Pettersson ($5.5M) and Braden Schneider ($5.5M).

New York changed its blue line this summer, adding Durzi and Pettersson while moving William Borgen to Boston. Four defensemen, including Schneider, are on one-year contracts.

New Jersey Devils Spend $36.5 Million On Their Blue Line

The Devils are third at $36.5 million, with Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes each carrying a $9 million cap hit. Brett Pesce ($5.5M), Brenden Dillon ($4M), Johnathan Kovacevic ($4M) and Jonas Siegenthaler ($3.4M) complete the main group.

New Jersey traded Simon Nemec to Calgary this offseason. Calgary later extended the young defenseman for a five-year deal worth $7.25 million annually. Had Nemec remained in New Jersey and signed that contract, the Devils would have ranked first.

Los Angeles Kings Have $35.88 Million Invested In Defense

The Kings are fourth at $35.88 million. Drew Doughty carries an $11 million cap hit, while Brandt Clarke is at $7.4 million. Cody Ceci ($4.5M), Michael Anderson($4.125M), Brian Dumoulin ($4M) and Joel Edmundson ($3.85M) fill out the group.

Doughty's deal has one year left, while Clarke begins a five-year extension that could make him an important part of the Kings' blue line.

Minnesota Wild Spend $35.58 Million On Defense With Quinn Hughes' Contract Ahead

Minnesota spends $35.58 million on defensemen. Brock Faber is at $8.5 million, Quinn Hughes at $7.85 million, Jared Spurgeon at $7.575 million, Jonas Brodin at $6 million and Olli Maatta at $3.5 million.

The Wild could face changes soon because Faber is the only defenseman in this group signed beyond 2028. Hughes is the biggest future concern, especially after Makar's record deal. He scored 76 points in 2025-26 while carrying a $7.85 million cap hit, which works out to about $107,000 per point.

Which Other NHL Teams Are Spending More Than $33 Million On Defense?

Montreal ranks sixth at $35.06 million, followed by Edmonton at $35.02 million. Washington is eighth at $34.65 million, Tampa Bay ninth at $34.27 million, and Boston rounds out the top 10 at $33.55 million.

Cale Makar's Record Contract Raises The Price For NHL Defensemen

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman signed an eight-year, $163.2 million contract that carries a $20.4 million annual average value. It is the highest AAV in NHL history, passing Macklin Celebrini's $18.8 million mark and Leo Carlsson's previous $18 million record. However, Makar may not hold the record for long, as Quinn Hughes could break the record with his next contract.