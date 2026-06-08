Milan Lucic formally announced his retirement on Sunday, bringing the whole curtain down on a professional hockey career that lasted 17 seasons. The Stanley Cup champion, now steps away from the game after representing a few NHL franchises and turning into one of the league's most recognizable power forwards. While Lucic's retirement announcement sparked a lot of attention across the hockey world, fans also noticed a heartfelt message that Brittany Lucic, his wife, shared as the family moved toward the next chapter of their lives.

Brittany Lucic Shares Emotional Tribute After Milan Lucic's Retirement

After the retirement announcement, Brittany Lucic shared an emotional post on social media, looking back at the family's journey through Milan's hockey career. There was also a video, with those unforgettable snapshots from his playing days but also the quieter moments at home. In it, she really underlined how much the support system stood behind Lucic for close to two decades.

In her Instagram post, Brittany congratulated her husband on his career and also thanked him for all the memories their family built together while he was in the NHL.

“Milan, congratulations on an INCREDIBLE career and a well-earned retirement. The children and I were so lucky to share so many special years watching you.”

She also looked ahead to the family's future away from hockey, expressing excitement about spending more time together and making new memories.

“You are so loved, and we're excited for all the adventures this next chapter will bring for our family. Here's to making new memories together. Retirement looks good on you.”

Fans Share Heartfelt Messages After Milan Lucic Announces Retirement

Lucic's retirement announcement quickly sparked reactions from hockey fans, many of whom recalled his long NHL career and the memories he made on the ice.

Kamalsamra wrote, "This next chapter will be equally as rewarding! Excited to see you all move forward as a family in this new adventure ❤️"

Boatrn5 shared a personal memory, "Congratulations to my all-time favorite NHL hockey player! My son and I had the honor to meet you at a signing event and went to almost every Boston game when you played on an opposing team. Well-deserved retirement @milan.lucic.17 ????????"

Another fan, Bleelombard, thanked Lucic for his years with Boston, "Congratulations on your retirement Looch ❤ ️ thanks for all of your years playing especially for Boston. You were always my fave! Enjoy your beautiful wife and family now it's your time ???????? so much love to you guy's. ❤️"

Brookejmurphy also celebrated the occasion, commenting, "So beautiful!!! A retirement well deserved!!!!! I'm so happy for your family. So many memories made and more to come! Wishing you all the best in the exciting times ahead! ???????? ????????????"

Milan Lucic Reflects On His Career And Stanley Cup Success

In his retirement statement, Lucic said "I feel truly grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing professional hockey, culminating with a Stanley Cup win in 2011 with the Boston Bruins”.

The veteran forward also thanked each organization he represented, the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames as well. Lucic retires with 233 goals, 353 assists and 586 points, across 1,177 NHL games, wrapping up a career that left a lasting trace on the league.