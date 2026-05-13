Matthew Schaefer has won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year, and he did it in a way nobody has managed in over three decades. The New York Islanders defenseman received all 198 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers Association, becoming the first unanimous Calder winner since Teemu Selanne's historic 76-goal season in 1992-93.

At 18 years and 223 days old on the final day of the regular season, Schaefer also became the youngest Calder Trophy winner in NHL history, edging Nathan MacKinnon's record by a single day.

A Season That Rewrote the Record Books

Schaefer finished with 23 goals and 36 assists for 59 points across 82 games, setting a new NHL record for production by an 18-year-old defenseman. His 23 goals surpassed Phil Housley's previous mark of 17 for the most ever by an 18-year-old blueliner, and his point total eclipsed Housley's 57 set in 1982-83 with the Buffalo Sabres.

The records did not stop there. Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to register a point in his league debut, the youngest player at any position to score an overtime goal, and the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead all rookies outright in goals. He also led every NHL rookie in total time on ice with 2,023 minutes and 59 seconds, more than 500 minutes ahead of the next closest rookie in 2025-26.

The First Pick Delivering on Every Promise

Selected first overall in the 2025 NHL draft, Schaefer became the face of the Islanders franchise almost immediately. He posted a plus-13 rating, placed fifth among all rookies in that category, and was a central figure in New York's playoff push before they fell short in the final weeks of the regular season.

The league surprised him with the trophy during a live appearance on Good Morning America, where his father, Todd, brother Johnny, and Islanders alumnus Matt Martin were all present for the moment.

Montreal's Ivan Demidov finished a distant second in voting with 1,158 points, having received 120 second-place votes. Anaheim's Beckett Sennecke was third with 958 points, while fellow Canadiens rookie Jakub Dobes finished fourth, his performance in the playoffs having generated significant attention late in the voting window.

Schaefer is the sixth Islander in franchise history to win the Calder Trophy and the first since Mathew Barzal in 2017-18.