While the Vegas Golden Knights were successful in defeating the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 in Game 3 on Friday, the real question arising out of their playoff match is whether or not their hopes of winning the Stanley Cup are affected by the potential injury to star player Mark Stone. The captain of the Vegas Golden Knights was seen exiting the field during the first period when he seemed to sustain either an upper leg or groin injury while trying to defend during an Anaheim Ducks attack. Mark Stone immediately grabbed his leg before walking down the tunnel. Although the player tried his best to play in the second period, he soon returned to the tunnel, frustrated.

Mark Stone's Injury May End Up Radically Altering Vegas Golden Knights' Postseason Journeys

The worst possible time for Stone's injury came. The Vegas Golden Knights depend on the captain in the playoffs and especially in special situations. Coach John Tortorella declined to give any statement after the match, fueling speculations even further concerning the seriousness of the problem.

Since coming to the Golden Knights from the Ottawa Senators in 2019, the team has always played like champions when Stone was in the game. When Mark Stone was playing, Vegas showed excellent numbers, and the team always looked like the most balanced in the league. Without Stone, the level of the team traditionally drops to the level of a team trying to reach the playoffs.

Stone has suffered from numerous injuries since coming to Vegas. However, the player still became one of the key figures for the team because of his outstanding all-around game and ability to be crucial during important playoff games.

Pressure Mounts On Vegas Golden Knights With Game 4 Of Playoffs Against Anaheim Ducks Fast Approaching

A potential inability to rely on Stone will present a massive problem for Vegas as the team boasts a strong power play, which relies heavily on Stone. One reason why Vegas had such a formidable power play is due to its ability to create chances and control movement around the net. Stone works seamlessly with the team's top players, such as Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl.

It was seen last postseason just what kind of damage Stone could do when injured, as he struggled throughout the playoffs while playing after being injured against the Edmonton Oilers in a previous series. The captain then had to sit out the decisive game in which Vegas was eliminated from the series.

The Golden Knights will hope that their captain does not miss any further games during the current postseason campaign, as it would seriously hamper their chances of progressing in the competition.