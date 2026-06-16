The Toronto Maple Leafs wasted no time making changes under the new general manager John Chayka. With the franchise still trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, Toronto completed a noticeable trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, involving goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit. This swap basically drops new faces into the organization while also bringing in future draft capital. As Chayka starts reshaping the roster alongside senior adviser Mats Sundin, the deal gives an early glimpse into the direction the Maple Leafs plan to take this offseason.

Joseph Woll Trade Brings Samuel Ersson and Emil Andrae to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit were traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, in exchange for goaltender Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The trade is being described as the first big roster shift during Chayka's time. After the deal, the Maple Leafs general manager explained that this move fits inside a wider offseason plan. Chayka said, “Mats and I have been working pretty hard now for the last several weeks, coming up with what we think is a pretty comprehensive off-season plan.” He added, "There's lots of work to be done with the roster. What we like about this opportunity was it allowed us to create some flexibility."

What stands out in the return, seems to be Emil Andrae. The 24-year-old defenseman finished with 13 points in 61 games for Philadelphia last season. Chayka called him a "smart, competitive player" and believes his puck-moving ability can help modernize Toronto's blue line.

Samuel Ersson also came to Toronto after making 33 appearances with the Flyers in 2025-26. The Swedish netminder is a pending restricted free agent so the Maple Leafs will have to decide more later this summer.

Joseph Woll Trade Opens New Opportunities for Toronto's Young Goaltenders

While Toronto keeps picking up younger assets, Philadelphia swings and gets a goaltender with plenty of NHL experience. Woll steps away from the organization after logging 117 regular-season appearances, and finishing with a .906 save percentage through his time with the Maple Leafs. Although injuries slowed down his development, the 27-year-old has still offered enough flashes, moments of becoming a dependable starter when he's healthy.

The move also opens up the door for younger goaltenders in Toronto's system. Dennis Hildeby could end up with a bigger NHL role next season, while Artur Akhtyamov continued to strengthen his case, after helping the Toronto Marlies during their Calder Cup run. While discussing the impact of young players pushing for opportunities, Chayka said, "You want the young players to force your hand a bit. It definitely causes you to take notice and make plans."

Toronto's front office sees the trade as another step within a wider push to get younger and add extra assets for the future. With a coaching hire expected soon and the NHL Draft drawing near, the Maple Leafs might not be finished making adjustments this offseason.