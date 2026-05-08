The Edmonton Oilers entered the 2026 playoffs as one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference. Back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances had built genuine belief that this core, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, was ready to go all the way. Instead, the Anaheim Ducks eliminated the Oilers in six games in the first round, and the fallout has been swift and brutal. What makes this collapse particularly alarming is that Edmonton's two best players did not stay quiet afterward.

Knoblauch and Front Office Both Under Scrutiny

McDavid and Draisaitl both spoke openly about their frustration with the team's direction, and their words have triggered a series of changes inside the organization that could reshape the Oilers from top to bottom this summer.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes significant changes are coming in Edmonton, and a coaching overhaul is near the top of the list. Seravalli suggested that Kris Knoblauch and his staff could be on their way out, pointing to the team's inability to find consistency throughout the regular season as a key factor in the decision.

The Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division with a 41-30-11 record and 93 points, a total that would have fallen short of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That context matters. Edmonton rode the star power of McDavid and Draisaitl into the postseason without ever convincing anyone they were a complete team, and the Ducks exposed that gap ruthlessly over six games.

Seravalli also raised questions about potential front-office restructuring and whether the organization could find a way to move on from Darnell Nurse's contract while addressing a persistent need for reliable goaltending. The combination of those decisions, taken together, is what prompted his assessment that the summer could be the most consequential offseason in Edmonton Oilers history.

McDavid and Draisaitl Have Made Their Feelings Clear

McDavid was direct in his post-elimination assessment, calling Edmonton an average team that fell short of its expectations. Draisaitl went further, stating plainly that the team is not trending in the right direction and that major corrections are needed.

Those comments are critical. McDavid recently signed a two-year extension at $12.5 million annually, well below the $18.8 million he could reportedly have commanded elsewhere. He chose Edmonton. Now Edmonton must decide whether it will respond to that loyalty with the kind of bold, decisive action its two superstars are clearly demanding.