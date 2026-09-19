John Carlson's wife, Gina Nucci Carlson, responded to Capitals fans after receiving criticism over a post about her husband's new team. Gina shared a Tampa Bay Lightning post featuring Carlson and other new players and wrote that she never liked the color red. She later said it was only a joke and defended the comment on Instagram. Gina also gave more details about Carlson's departure from Washington, saying he “did not simply just get traded” and that there was “much more” behind the decision.

Gina Carlson Responds To Capitals Fans After Red Joke

Gina Carlson shared a post from the Lightning on her Instagram Story and added, “I never like red anyway,” along with a heart-handed emoji. The Lightning had posted photos of their new players after Carlson signed a two-year contract with the team in free agency.

Gina Carlson defended her Instagram post after some Capitals fans criticized her for joking about the color red. She said the comment was only a joke and that she still appreciates the Capitals fans who supported her family during Carlson's long career in Washington.

“I said I don't like the color red. It was a joke and I won't say sorry for that- but for the Caps fans who have been wonderful to me. It wasn't meant to offend you and the team you cheer for. I love & appreciate so many of you on here,” Gina wrote.

She also pushed back after one fan used an offensive term against her. Gina said Washington remained her home and that Carlson had an incredible career with the Capitals. She added that Carlson himself did not have a problem with her opinion about the color red.

John Carlson's wife Gina Nucci Carlson reacts to criticism over her red joke

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Gina Nucci Carlson

Gina then made a bigger claim about Carlson's departure. “Do I wish things ended better with an organization my husband spent 17 years with? Yes. I do. It broke me that it didn't. He did not simply just get traded. There was much more to it & I will end it there. I loved my husbands (sic) career in DC,” she wrote.

John Carlson's Trade Came After 17 Years In Washington

Carlson spent the first 1,143 games of his NHL career with Washington after joining the Capitals in 2009. He won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2018 before being traded to Anaheim during the 2024-25 season.

Gina had previously described the trade as difficult for their family. According to a Reddit post sharing her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Our hearts were broken last night,” while thanking the Capitals community.

Carlson later told the Associated Press that the way he learned about the trade was unusual. His cousin, rather than the Capitals or his agent, told him about the trade in the middle of the night. Carlson described the timing as “a little wacky,” according to the Associated Press.

“In the middle of the night is not the best way to find out some very altering news like that,” Carlson told the AP in March. “It's been a crazy day with my family. Packing, getting ready, saying goodbyes. It's an exciting time, certainly … but there was a lot that went into the day as well that I'd never had to deal with. That's part of life. That's part of this league. I've been lucky not to have to do too many of these things.”

Carlson later signed a two-year contract with the Lightning in free agency.