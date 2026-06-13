Jesperi Kotkaniemi might not be grabbing headlines on the ice right now, but his situation is getting harder and harder to ignore. As the Carolina Hurricanes keep pushing toward the Stanley Cup, the 25-year-old center is still sitting out of the lineup even if he's apparently healthy. That contrast has sparked new discussion about what his future could look like once the season ends. With speculation building around possible offseason moves, Kotkaniemi's name is now drawing attention for reasons few expected just a few months ago.

Why Is Jesperi Kotkaniemi Still Out of the Hurricanes Playoff Lineup

While the Hurricanes are focused on taking hockey's biggest trophy, Kotkaniemi still hasn't shown up in a postseason game. The talented center has stayed available, yet Carolina has not turned on him during its playoff stretch, which leaves some questions hanging around where he fits into the team's plans.

Daily Faceoffs Matt Larkin recently explored the whole thing and basically hinted that the offseason could bring significant changes. Larkin writes, "What's more surprising: that Kotkaniemi is still just 25 or that he has four years left on his deal?"

Larkin also pointed to the difficult position the player is in right now, after spending much of the season in that limited role. Larkin added, "He was buried in bottom-six work all year and hasn't dressed for a playoff game, so he's a tough sell, but he's young enough to have some perceived upside left in him."

Those observations have only added even more fuel to the speculation that Carolina might decide to move on from the former first-round selection over the next few months.

Could the Carolina Hurricanes Trade or Buy Out Jesperi Kotkaniemi

According to Larkin, the Hurricanes have several options available, if they end up deciding to go their separate way with Kotkaniemi right after the Stanley Cup Final. Larkin writes, "The Canes are also a rare elite team that is asset-rich in picks and prospects, so they could attach a sweetener in a trade.”

Larkin also laid out a second angle that could make a separation easier for Carolina. Larkin noted, "But they may not even have to go that way given his deal is so unbelievably buyout-friendly; the cap hit for every season of it would be south of $1 million.”

He added that the team could look at different routes including trying to find another club willing to take on the contract situation after a trade.

For now, the Hurricanes remain focused on the championship pursuit. Once the season wraps, though, Kotkaniemi's future is expected to become one of the most closely watched storylines around the NHL offseason.