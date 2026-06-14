The Dallas Stars developed Jason Robertson from a second-round pick into one of the most productive wingers in the NHL. Now they are facing the uncomfortable possibility that they may not be able to keep him. Robertson has landed on Frank Seravalli's NHL Trade Board and the contract stalemate between him and the Stars is the reason why.

Robertson, who turns 27 in July, is a restricted free agent on July 1 when his four-year, $31 million contract expires. He led Dallas with 96 points on 45 goals and 51 assists across 82 regular-season games, then added eight points in six playoff games before the Stars were eliminated in the first round by the Wild. The gap between what Robertson wants and what Dallas will pay is the central issue.

The Contract Stalemate

GM Jim Nill has a clear salary ceiling in mind. He does not want to pay Robertson more than the $10.6 million AAV he gave Thomas Harley on an eight-year extension last October, and he has no intention of crossing the $12 million AAV that Mikko Rantanen earns from Dallas. Robertson and his representation believe his production warrants a deal in that $11.5 to $12 million range, and the gap between the two positions has not closed.

The situation is complicated further by Robertson's arbitration rights. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet described it plainly: "Either we have a deal, or we have a trade." If Robertson files for arbitration and wins a one-year deal, he can walk as an unrestricted free agent the following summer, a scenario Marek compared directly to the Mitch Marner situation in Toronto. Dallas does not want to find itself in that position.

Who Could Be In the Running

Robertson's combination of age, production and term availability makes him one of the most valuable trade chips in the league. The Washington Capitals have been floated as a potential destination, holding the cap space needed and the prospect and draft pick capital to put a meaningful offer together. An offer sheet is also theoretically possible, though prying Robertson away that route would cost a team four first-round picks over five years as compensation to Dallas.

The NHL Draft in Buffalo on June 27 is a natural deadline. The Stars would prefer to settle this before then.