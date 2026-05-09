The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from making NHL history. A victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 on Saturday would make them the first team ever to sweep two best-of-seven series to open a single playoff, a feat no team has accomplished since the current four-round format began in 1987.

Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, with Carolina holding a commanding 3-0 series lead and arriving as heavy -191 favorites on Saturday night.

Carolina Have Found Every Way Possible to Win

The Hurricanes have not relied on one formula to reach this point. Game 1 was a 3-0 shutout built on Frederik Andersen's 19-save performance. Game 2 required a Taylor Hall overtime winner after Carolina erased a two-goal deficit.

Game 3 was settled by special teams, with three power play goals paving the way to a 4-1 victory that put Philadelphia firmly on the brink. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour has repeatedly credited his team's ability to find different ways to win as their defining characteristic this postseason.

Through seven games, Carolina has been clinical, adaptable, and ruthlessly efficient regardless of the situation in front of them. The defensive numbers reinforce everything. Carolina has allowed just eight goals through seven playoff games, placing them among only five teams in the expansion era to allow eight or fewer through that game count.

Andersen leads all playoff goaltenders with a 1.02 GAA and .957 save percentage. His seven consecutive victories ties Cam Ward's franchise record from 2006, and he has shown no signs of slowing down as the pressure increases with each passing round.

Flyers Running Out of Answers

Philadelphia enters Game 4 having scored just twice across the last two games, with their power play converting at a dismal 1-for-16 rate through the series. Rick Tocchet acknowledged after Game 3 that his roster is simply not equipped to handle penalty-heavy hockey, a significant problem given how consistently Carolina draws infractions and capitalizes on them.

Owen Tippett has been skating but remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, limiting Philadelphia's already stretched offensive options at the worst possible time. Trevor Zegras has been the lone consistent threat, but one player cannot carry an entire series against a defence this organised and a goaltender this locked in.

The Flyers have not reached the conference finals since 2009-10. Saturday looks like another early exit is coming.

