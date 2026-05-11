The NHL salary cap is rising from $95.5 million to $104 million for the 2026-27 season, an increase of more than $8 million in a single year. For most teams that number represents a welcome boost. For the Winnipeg Jets, a franchise that has operated as a cap team for years, it could mean something far more significant. The question for Jets ownership is whether they have the willingness to spend to the new ceiling. The honest answer is probably no. Shelling out the Canadian dollar equivalent of more than $140 million in payroll is a significant commitment, and Winnipeg has historically operated well below the maximum.

The Jets' Contract Landscape Is Surprisingly Manageable

The cap is not expected to stop at $104 million. Projections suggest it will continue rising in future seasons by meaningful amounts, which means the financial landscape across the entire league is shifting in ways that benefit patient, well-managed franchises.

Josh Morrissey is the only player on the current Winnipeg roster projecting toward an eight-figure annual salary on his next deal. That single fact changes the entire conversation around how tight the Jets' books actually are heading into the offseason.

Cole Perfetti and Isak Rozen need new contracts this summer. Morgan Barron and Brad Lambert follow next year. Dylan Samberg reaches his deal year in 2028. Those five players combined are unlikely to command more than $25 million annually between them, a very manageable number under a $104 million ceiling.

That gives general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff meaningful flexibility to make decisions without being forced into uncomfortable salary dumps or difficult roster cuts ahead of a potentially transitional period for the franchise.

A Shifting NHL Economy Works in Winnipeg's Favour

The broader cap environment is also changing in ways that reward patience. The UFA market is already becoming less impactful as more franchises lock up core players before July 1 each year. RFA offer sheets are increasingly rare across the league.

The result is a league where trades between willing partners matter more than ever. That is precisely where Cheveldayoff has consistently demonstrated his greatest strength throughout his tenure in Winnipeg.

His track record in hockey trades is difficult to argue with, even for his harshest critics. In an NHL economy that increasingly rewards shrewd dealing over checkbook spending, that particular skill becomes more valuable with every passing offseason.

The cap rise alone will not solve every challenge facing the Jets. But the financial picture in Winnipeg is considerably brighter than the current pessimism surrounding the franchise might suggest.