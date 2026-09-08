Sidney Crosby is still hoping to finish his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the three-time Stanley Cup champion does not share a timeline for a new contract. Crosby spoke about his contract situation Tuesday during the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, saying his agent, Pat Brisson, and Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas have talked about an extension. The 39-year-old wants to keep playing for several more years, but he admitted that it is harder to decide how long he can continue at this stage of his career.

What Did Sidney Crosby Say About His Contract Talks With Pittsburgh Penguins?

Crosby told The Hockey News' Michael Traikos that discussions between Brisson and Dubas are already taking place. The Penguins captain made it clear that he wants to keep playing, but he does not yet know how long he wants to continue.

“It's just a little bit more difficult, I think, at my age, as far as trying to project where you're going to be,” Crosby said. “It's different. You don't know where you're going to be at, kind of year to year, how you feel, and things like that. I'd like to continue playing for a number of years. I just don't know what that number is. And I guess your mind and body tell you that eventually. And right now, I feel pretty good, though.”

Crosby is entering his 22nd NHL season after Pittsburgh selected him first overall in the 2005 NHL Draft. His current deal carries an $8.7 million cap hit and ends after this season. If the Penguins struggle and an extension remains unsigned, his future could become a trade topic.

Why Is Sidney Crosby Still So Important To The Pittsburgh Penguins?

Crosby remains one of Pittsburgh's most important players. He recorded 29 goals and 45 assists in 68 games last season despite missing time because of an injury suffered at the Olympics. He then added one goal and four assists in six playoff games as the Penguins returned to the postseason after missing it for three seasons, but they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round.

Crosby has spent his entire career with the Penguins and has helped the team win three Stanley Cups, with the most recent coming in 2017. He also leads the franchise in regular-season games played, assists and points. For now, the bigger question is how many more seasons he wants to play.