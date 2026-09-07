As NHL training camps get close, several major trade situations remain unresolved across the league. Connor Hellebuyck is still with the Winnipeg Jets after requesting a trade, but there is no deal yet. Dylan Larkin also remains with the Detroit Red Wings after his trade request earlier this summer. Quinn Hughes continues to be mentioned in trade rumors, with the Philadelphia Flyers among the teams discussed as a possible destination. Meanwhile, Cutter Gauthier remains unsigned with the Anaheim Ducks, and his next contract could force the team to make a roster move.

What Is The Latest On Connor Hellebuyck's Trade Situation?

Connor Hellebuyck's trade situation remains unsettled in Winnipeg. The Jets goalie made his trade request public on Aug. 27, saying that moving on was the best path forward for him and his family. NHL Network's Elliotte Friedman said the Jets now face a tougher market because some options that were available earlier in the offseason are no longer there.

Friedman also reported that Winnipeg and Buffalo had discussed a deal before the draft. The Jets wanted Buffalo's No. 4 pick while keeping their own first-rounder, but the Sabres did not agree. Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could also be harder to include now because of his five-team no-trade list.

What Is Making A Dylan Larkin Trade Difficult For Red Wings?

Dylan Larkin's trade situation remains difficult in Detroit. MLive's Ansar Khan reported that the Red Wings are not interested in prospects and draft picks because they are “desperate to make the playoffs” and need NHL-ready players.

That demand could make a trade harder to complete. Earlier reports also linked Larkin to a short list of preferred teams, while the Montreal Canadiens have emerged as a possible option only if he becomes willing to consider them. For now, Detroit's search for a new general manager also remains part of the situation.

Could Cutter Gauthier's New Contract Lead To An Anaheim Ducks Trade?

Cutter Gauthier remains unsigned with training camp approaching, and Anaheim may need to make a trade to fit his next contract. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that there has been progress in negotiations, but said the deal will be a “really, really big number.”

Friedman also said the Ducks will have to do “some roster surgery” to create enough cap space. Chris Kreider, Alex Killorn and Frank Vatrano have been discussed as possible names to move, although Friedman did not specifically name Kreider as a trade candidate.

Could Quinn Hughes End Up With Philadelphia Flyers?

Quinn Hughes continues to be linked with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Athletic's Kevin Kurz recently suggested Flyers fans should keep an eye on Hughes, who still does not have an extension with the Minnesota Wild. Kurz also noted Hughes' relationship with coach Rick Tocchet and his friendship with Trevor Zegras.

Kurz previously reported that Philadelphia had interest in acquiring Hughes before he was traded to Minnesota. The Flyers also have young players and draft picks that could help them make a strong offer if Hughes becomes available.