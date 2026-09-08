Fraser Minten is staying with the Boston Bruins for the long term. The 22-year-old center has signed a seven-year contract extension that keeps him in Boston through the 2033-34 season. The Bruins announced the deal on Tuesday after Minten became an important part of the team last season. The extension comes with Minten entering the final year of his entry-level contract. General manager Don Sweeney said the Bruins are excited to keep Minten for the long term. Minten had also said earlier this summer that getting an extension done would be “super appealing.”

What Does Fraser Minten's New Boston Bruins Contract Include?

The Boston Bruins announced that Minten has signed a seven-year, $50.4 million extension with a $7.2 million annual cap hit. The deal runs through the 2033-34 season and will take him to unrestricted free agency at age 29. The new contract begins after the final year of his entry-level deal.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said the team is excited to sign Minten to a long term. “Since joining our organization, Fraser has continued to grow and earn the accelerated trust of his teammates and coaching staff,” Sweeney said, "His hockey sense, competitiveness, responsible two-way game, and offensive growth make him a valuable player for our group.”

Minten had already made it clear that he was open to staying in Boston. In an interview with The Boston Globe's Jim McBride, he said a long-term deal was on his mind. “Boston has done nothing but treat me super well and I really enjoy wearing the logo,” Minten said, adding that an extension would be “super appealing.”

How Did Fraser Minten Earn A Long-Term Deal With Boston Bruins?

Minten played all 82 games for Boston in 2025-26 and finished with 17 goals, 18 assists and 35 points. His 17 goals tied for fifth on the Bruins, while his 35 points were the most by a Boston rookie since the 2017-18 season. He also recorded 142 hits and 27 takeaways.

Minten's strongest month came in January, when he led all NHL rookies with eight goals and 14 points to earn NHL Rookie of the Month honors. He finished the season with a plus-21 rating, the best mark among rookies, and also received the Bruins' NESN Seventh Player Award for exceeding expectations throughout the season.

Boston brought Minten from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2025 trade deadline as part of the Brandon Carlo trade. The Bruins also received a 2026 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick in the deal. Toronto had selected Minten 38th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.