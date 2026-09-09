NHL training camps are getting closer, but several teams are still waiting for injured players to return. Jonathan Huberdeau, Troy Terry and Connor Bedard are among those facing longer recovery timelines and could miss the start of the season. Jiri Kulich has provided a positive update as he looks to return on opening night. Isac Lundestrom, Mattias Janmark, Alec Regula, Frederik Andersen, Matthew Savoie, Seth Jarvis and Eric Robinson are also dealing with injuries. Teams will be hoping for better news on their injured players.

Jonathan Huberdeau Among Several Calgary Flames Players Facing Injury Concerns

Jonathan Huberdeau will not be ready for the start of Calgary Flames training camp because of a hip injury, Sportsnet's Eric Francis reported. The veteran forward has been out since Feb. 4 and is now behind schedule heading into camp.

The Flames are still hoping Huberdeau can be healthy for the regular season. Calgary also has several other players listed as unavailable, including Henry Mews, Samuel Honzek, Yan Kuznetsov, Connor Zary, Kevin Bahl and Joel Hanley. Most of them are expected to be back around Sept. 15.

Troy Terry's Hip Surgery Could Keep Him Out Until November

Troy Terry is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing hip surgery on June 9. The Ducks said he will need five to six months to recover. Terry may be back in early to mid-November. He could miss roughly the first 20 to 30 games. His absence should give younger forwards Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke more ice time while he works his way back.

Connor Bedard Faces A Longer Recovery After Shoulder Surgery

Connor Bedard had successful shoulder surgery in July and is expected to miss about four months. That timeline likely keeps the Blackhawks star out for the beginning of the regular season. Bedard is coming off a strong 2025-26 campaign in which he posted career highs with 30 goals, 45 assists and 75 points. The Blackhawks will want him on the ice as soon as possible, but the team has no reason to rush his recovery.

Jiri Kulich Expects To Return For Buffalo Sabres Opening Night

Jiri Kulich has a much more positive update. The Buffalo Sabres center expects to be ready for opening night on Oct. 1 after his 2025-26 season ended because of a blood clot. Before he was sidelined in November, Kulich had five points in 12 games. He also said this summer that he feels fine, giving Buffalo a hope that he can come back at full strength.

Isac Lundestrom Could Miss The Start Of The Season For Columbus

Isac Lundestrom is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery for an Achilles injury suffered during offseason training. The Blue Jackets expect the bottom-six forward to return in early November. That could keep him out for at least the first 12 to 15 games as Columbus waits for him to complete his recovery.

Edmonton Oilers Have Four Players Ruled Out Of Training Camp

The Oilers will also begin training camp without Mattias Janmark, Alec Regula, Frederik Andersen and Matthew Savoie. All four players are dealing with undisclosed injuries and were ruled out of camp by Edmonton on Aug. 27. The team has not provided recovery timelines, so their availability for the start of the regular season remains unclear.

Carolina Hurricanes Wait On Seth Jarvis And Eric Robinson

Seth Jarvis is expected to miss the start of the season. He had shoulder surgery after Carolina won the Stanley Cup. His recovery is expected to take four to six months.

Eric Robinson is also recovering from offseason knee surgery and should need another six to eight weeks. The Hurricanes could have opportunities for younger players while both forwards work toward their returns.