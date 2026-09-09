Connor Hellebuyck's decision to make his trade request public has not led to a deal yet, but the Winnipeg Jets may be getting closer to another round of talks. TSN's Chris Johnston reported that Winnipeg and the Buffalo Sabres have re-engaged on a possible deal for the three-time Vezina Trophy winner. The teams were close to a trade around the NHL Draft, but the deal fell apart after Winnipeg was not willing to move its No. 9 pick. Now, the two teams are talking again with training camp just days away.

What Is Holding Up A Connor Hellebuyck Trade Between the Jets And Sabres?

Chris Johnston reported that Winnipeg and Buffalo are again discussing a possible Hellebuyck trade after their earlier talks broke down around draft time. The Sabres were believed to have offered a package that included the fourth overall pick and forward Jack Quinn, among other players. However, Winnipeg did not want to give up its own ninth overall pick, which helped stop the deal from coming together.

Elliotte Friedman later reported that there are “big challenges” involved in completing a trade. The situation has also changed since the draft because some players who may have been available earlier are no longer options. No-trade lists reset on July 1, which could make it harder for Winnipeg to build the same return package it was looking at during the summer.

That could put pressure on the Jets to adjust their expectations if they want to end the situation before the season begins. However, there is still no confirmed agreement between the two teams.

Does Tage Thompson Still Want Connor Hellebuyck In Buffalo?

Sabres forward Tage Thompson has made it clear that Buffalo would welcome Hellebuyck. Thompson and the Jets goalie were teammates with Team USA at the 2026 Olympics, and Thompson said he has stayed in touch with him during the summer. “We would love to have him in Buffalo.”

Thompson also called Hellebuyck “the best in the world” and praised his competitive nature. Buffalo has Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon under contract, so one of its goalies could have to be moved if the Sabres eventually make a deal for Hellebuyck.

Adam Lowry And Dylan DeMelo React To Connor Hellebuyck Trade Request

The Jets are not letting the Hellebuyck situation become a distraction inside the locker room. Captain Adam Lowry said the players have to focus on the season instead of guessing what will happen with their goalie.

“Until that time, I don't think it's worth our time in the locker room speculating what's going to happen. We've got to use the guys that are here and do our best to have a rebound year,” Lowry said.

Dylan DeMelo said it is a tough situation, especially because he and Hellebuyck have been close friends during their seven seasons as teammates. “I think we're just going to cross that bridge when we get there. We just hope at the end of the day he's happy,” DeMelo said.

For now, the Jets are treating Hellebuyck as their teammate while the front office works on his trade request.