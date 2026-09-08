The 2026-27 NHL season is almost here, and the seven Canadian teams are heading into the new campaign with very different salary situations. With the salary cap now at $104 million, every contract can have a major impact on how a team builds its roster. Some players are giving their clubs strong value for what they earn, while others are carrying deals that are becoming harder to justify. From Connor McDavid's team-friendly salary in Edmonton to Elias Pettersson's expensive contract in Vancouver, there are clear differences among the seven teams. Here is a look at the best and worst contracts on every Canadian NHL team.

Edmonton Oilers' Best And Worst Contracts

Best: Connor McDavid

McDavid makes $12.5 million per season on a two-year deal. Having the NHL's top player at that price gives Edmonton more flexibility around its superstar.

Worst: Trent Frederic

Frederic scored only four goals and seven points in 74 games last season. His $3.85 million cap hit through 2033 could become a problem if his offensive numbers do not improve.

Vancouver Canucks' Best And Worst Contracts

Best: Marco Rossi

Rossi had 60 points, including 24 goals and 36 assists, in 2024-25. His $5 million salary through 2028 is a good deal for a 24-year-old forward who can still improve.

Worst: Elias Pettersson

Pettersson signed for eight years and $92 million after a 102-point season. He had 45 points in 64 games and 51 in 74 over the next two seasons, making his $11.6 million salary difficult to defend.

Calgary Flames' Best And Worst Contracts

Best: Dustin Wolf

The Flames gave Wolf a long-term deal worth $7.5 million per year through 2033. The young goalie is still developing, and the contract could become even more valuable as the salary cap continues to increase.

Worst: Jonathan Huberdeau

Huberdeau had 115 points with Florida before signing in Calgary. He has not reached that mark with the Flames and had 25 points in 50 games last season at $10.5 million.

Ottawa Senators' Best And Worst Contracts

Best: Jake Sanderson

Sanderson has scored more than 50 points in each of the two seasons while handling tough matchups. His $8.05 million salary through 2032 is a good price for a defenseman in a major role.

Worst: Linus Ullmark

Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy in Boston, but his first seasons with the Senators have not matched those expectations. His $8.25 million salary through 2029 puts more pressure on him to play at a higher level.

Winnipeg Jets' Best And Worst Contracts

Best: Josh Morrissey

Morrissey has scored at least 55 points in four straight seasons. His $6.25 million cap hit makes him a valuable long-term piece for Winnipeg.

Worst: Neal Pionk

Pionk carries a $7 million cap hit through 2031. That is high for a second-pair defenseman, especially with questions about his puck movement under pressure.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Best And Worst Contracts

Best: John Tavares

Tavares accepted $4.38 million per year through 2029 and still had 71 points last season. The lower salary gives Toronto more flexibility while keeping an experienced leader.

Worst: Morgan Rielly

Rielly's scoring has fallen, and his power-play impact is lower than before. He earns $7.5 million through 2030, while his no-movement clause limits Toronto's options.

Montreal Canadiens' Best And Worst Contracts

Best: Lane Hutson

Hutson followed his Calder Trophy win with 78 points in 2025-26. His $8.85 million salary through 2034 looks fair for a young defenseman with high-end offensive ability.

Worst: Noah Dobson

Dobson earns $9.5 million per year through 2033. With Hutson expected to lead Montreal's top power-play unit, more will be expected from Dobson at that price.