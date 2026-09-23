Connor McDavid signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers in October 2025, keeping him in Edmonton through 2028. The deal confirmed what the hockey world already knew: he remains the franchise's untouchable centrepiece and one of the sport's biggest earners. But while McDavid dominates headlines on the ice, his wife Lauren Kyle McDavid has been quietly building something just as compelling off it. Five businesses deep, employing 21 full-time staff, and landing major brand deals, she is nobody's supporting act.

How much has Connor McDavid earned in the NHL?

Connor McDavid signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers in 2017, carrying an average annual salary of $12.5 million. That deal made him the highest-paid player in the league at the time, and the money kept coming. Endorsement partnerships with Adidas, CIBC, BioSteel, and Rogers Communications brought in a reported $4.5 million in 2023 alone, ranking him fourth among all NHL players per Forbes.

Despite being worth arguably $20 million per season on the open market, McDavid signed his latest two-year extension at $12.5 million annually, essentially leaving significant money on the table to keep the Oilers competitive. It is a move that reflects who he is as much as any highlight reel goal. He led Edmonton to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances and posted 100 points in just 67 games last season.

His combined salary history, bonuses, and endorsements put his total career earnings well past $108 million. With the new two-year, $25 million extension factored in, his projected hockey fortune now exceeds $133 million, making him one of the highest-earning players in NHL history.

What businesses does Lauren Kyle McDavid own?

The short answer: five, and growing. Lauren Kyle McDavid has been building her own business empire steadily, with no plans to slow down.

The anchor is Kyle and Co., her six-year-old interior design studio, which occupies the top floor of a leased heritage building in downtown Edmonton. She and business partner Brittany Schulz transformed the long-vacant Canada Permanent Building into a three-storey luxury showcase.

The lower levels house two newer ventures. Trove Living is a high-end furniture showroom, while Bar Trove is a 40-seat restaurant and cocktail bar. The concept blends luxury retail with fine dining in a way more common in European cities. She employs 21 full-time staff across her ventures, plus contractors.

A fifth business, Sports Club Atelier, a minimalist game-day apparel line launched in partnership with the Oilers in 2025, sold out on its first drop.

Her commercial footprint expanded further this year. Monogram Luxury Appliances named Lauren its official Design Ambassador in a two-year partnership, and she will lead the inaugural Monogram Design Council, an exclusive network of Canada's top design and lifestyle experts.

Connor himself put it simply: "She comes up with an idea, and she just gets after it."