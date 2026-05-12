Philadelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett has revealed the injury that kept him out of the entire second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The 27-year-old sustained an internal bleeding issue during the first-round series victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins and was unable to recover in time to face Carolina. Tippett issued a formal statement through the Flyers confirming the diagnosis and outlining the treatment process. Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, his recovery did not progress at a pace that allowed him to safely return to game action during the series.

Tippett Played Through Pittsburgh Before the Issue Worsened

The timeline makes the situation even more remarkable. Tippett played every game of Philadelphia's first-round series against the Penguins, contributing a goal and an assist as the Flyers advanced.

The internal bleeding was sustained during that series, meaning he competed through the issue before medical evaluations determined he could not safely continue into the second round. The Flyers' medical team oversaw a series of evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation over the course of the Carolina series.

Tippett said he is making progress and feeling better each day, with a full recovery expected ahead of training camp next season. His absence was a significant blow to Philadelphia, whose power play converted at just 1-for-16 across the four-game sweep.

What Tippett Means to the Flyers

The 2025-26 season was one of the strongest of Tippett's career. He finished with 28 goals and 23 assists across the regular season, establishing himself as one of the more reliable offensive forwards on a Flyers roster that exceeded expectations by reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time in years.

Tippett began his NHL career with the Florida Panthers before being traded to Philadelphia in 2022 as part of the package that sent Claude Giroux to Florida. In 428 games across seven seasons, he has recorded 121 goals and 115 assists for 236 career points.

At 27, he remains firmly in his prime and is under contract with the Flyers heading into next season. His message to supporters after the series ended carried genuine emotion. Tippett expressed pride in what the team accomplished this season and offered sincere gratitude to the fans and medical staff who supported him throughout his recovery.

The Flyers were swept by the Hurricanes but left the playoffs with considerable momentum and a core that believes its best hockey is still ahead